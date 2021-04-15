NEET PG 2021: MBBS Doctors Move SC Seeking Deferral Of Exam, Likely To Be Heard Tomorrow

With just three days to go for the NEET-PG (National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test - Post Graduate) exam this year, a group of MBBS doctors have moved the Supreme Court seeking postponement of the exam. Citing the second wave of COVID-19 across India, the petition by the group of doctors has sought postponement of the annual exam. The plea filed through advocate Pallavi Pratap also cites the recent decision to postpone CBSE class 12 board exams and cancel class 10 exams.

The annual NEET-PG exam was originally scheduled for January 5, 2021, before being postponed due to the grim COVID-19 situation. With the new exam date fast approaching at a time when the country is experiencing the second COVID-19 wave, applicants have been demanding postponement of the exam yet again. In their petition, the group of MBBS doctors have challenged clause 9 of the April 9 notification issued by the National Board of Examinations which bars COVID-19 infected persons from exams. In response to the said clause, the petitioners have urged the top court to allow candidates who may have contracted COVID in the past 15 days to re-appear in the test.

Highlighting that not all health workers have been administered with COVID-19 vaccines, the petitioners have also pointed out at the diktat of Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh and Chhattisgarh state governments, which requires doctors to compulsorily attend duties despite the NEET exams. The petition is likely to be heard by the top court on Friday.

The NEET-PG exam is held for admission to MD, MS and PG Diploma courses and also facilitates admission to post MBBS DNB. The exam was held last year in January, right before the Coronavirus outbreak. Meanwhile, NEET (UG) had to face the COVID-19 wrath as it was conducted in September last year after being postponed twice.

CBSE shuns exams, states follow

The Centre on Thursday directed CBSE to postpone board exams for class 12 and cancel class 10 exams amid the COVID-19 situation across the country. Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank has said that the ministry and the board will review the decision on June 1 and take a decision on the same accordingly. In a public address on Wednesday moments after the Centre's decision, Pokhriyal said that the decision to postpone class 12 exams till May 30 was taken after intense discussions in the high-level meeting called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier today.

On the cancellation of class 10 CBSE exams, Pokhriyal said that the students will be assessed based on their internal tests and practicals, following which they will be promoted. He has informed that the CBSE has been instructed to lay down an assessment plan to promote class 10 students. Several state governments have followed CBSE's decision and cancelled exams in their states as well.

