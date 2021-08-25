Last Updated:

NEET PG 2021: Registration And Edit Window Deadline Ends Today; Check All Details Here

NEET PG 2021: The last day to edit the application form is August 25, 2021. Here is how to fill and edit the application form by 11.55 pm on Wednesday.

NEET PG 2021

NEET PG 2021: The National Board of Education (NBE) recently extended the deadline to register for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) - PG 2021. As per the revised schedule, the last date to make corrections in the application form is August 25, 2021. Candidates interested in seeking admission in post-graduate medical programs can register to appear for NEET-PG 2021 online. Candidates will have to visit the official website- natboard.edu.in to register for NEET PG. Candidates are further advised to follow the instructions given below to register online. 

How to register for NEET-PG 2021

  • Interested and eligible candidates should go to the official website nbe.edu.in
  • On the homepage, they will have to click on NEET PG 2021 tab
  • Then candidates will have to click on the link which reads 'New Registration'
  • Candidates will have to fill the online application form by providing required information
  • If a candidate wishes to make corrections to his/her already filled application form, then he/she will have to click on the Applicant Login link
  • Candidates should make the required corrections in the forms and pay the application fees as applicable
  • Post completing all the above-mentioned processes, the NEET-PG 2021 form will be submitted
  • Candidates are advised to take screenshots and take a printout of the form for future reference

NEET PG 2021: Important Dates

  • The last day to fill the form is August 25, 2021 (11.55 pm)
  • National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, Postgraduate will be held on September 11, 2021

The official notice related to NEET PG 2021 reads that candidates can only change their category and Economically Weaker Section, EWS status in the edit window. Therefore NEET PG 2021 application window will not allow any other change to any other information which has been already provided in the application form. This decision was announced post a meeting that was held by National Medical Commission. Candidates are hereby informed that the date was already extended and it will not be extended further. Candidates should make sure to make the changes by 11.55 pm. They must complete their application process before 11:55 pm.

Official notification reads, "Candidates who are already registered for NEET-PG 2021 examination can change their category and EWS status during this window, if they desire to do so. The window will not allow change to any other information already provided in the application form"

