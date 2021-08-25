NEET PG 2021: Registration And Edit Window Deadline Ends Today; Check All Details Here

Quick links:
NEET PG 2021: The National Board of Education (NBE) recently extended the deadline to register for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) - PG 2021. As per the revised schedule, the last date to make corrections in the application form is August 25, 2021. Candidates interested in seeking admission in post-graduate medical programs can register to appear for NEET-PG 2021 online. Candidates will have to visit the official website- natboard.edu.in to register for NEET PG. Candidates are further advised to follow the instructions given below to register online.
The official notice related to NEET PG 2021 reads that candidates can only change their category and Economically Weaker Section, EWS status in the edit window. Therefore NEET PG 2021 application window will not allow any other change to any other information which has been already provided in the application form. This decision was announced post a meeting that was held by National Medical Commission. Candidates are hereby informed that the date was already extended and it will not be extended further. Candidates should make sure to make the changes by 11.55 pm. They must complete their application process before 11:55 pm.
Official notification reads, "Candidates who are already registered for NEET-PG 2021 examination can change their category and EWS status during this window, if they desire to do so. The window will not allow change to any other information already provided in the application form"