NEET PG 2021: Safdarjung Hospital Doctors Boycott Emergency, OPD Over Delay In Counselling

In a major development, the resident doctor of Safdarjung hospital staged a protest on Monday boycotting the emergency and Out-Patient Department (OPD) services against the delay in NEET PG 2021 counselling. The nationwide protest called by the Federation of Resident Doctors' Association (FORDA) told news agency ANI, "To mark our protest against repeated delays and postponements of the NEET-PG 2021 Counselling, we, the overburden and exhausted Resident Doctors of the nation, began our agitation for expediting the NEET-PG 2021 Counseling and Admission process, November 27 onwards, in the form of withdrawal from OPS services."

"Following the discussion with various RDA representatives in Delhi, we have decided to escalate our agitation further and withdraw from all services (routine as well as emergency) in the healthcare institutions from December 6," it added.

Give us today’s time. The govt is working on this issue. We are approaching Supreme Court with a plea to allow Counselling. I have been told to convey that the concerned Minister will try to talk to you: Safdarjung Hospital DG Health Services Dr Sunil Kumar pic.twitter.com/tH9AcyBoPw — ANI (@ANI) December 6, 2021

The Director-General of Health Services, Sunil Kumar, interacted with protesting resident doctors of Safdarjung Hospital and appealed to call off the protest for a few hours. FORDA has also written a letter to the Union Health Minister, Mansukh Mandaviya, informing him that healthcare institutions across the country are facing a shortage of an adequate workforce, with no admissions in the current academic year and "repeated delays in NEET PG Counselling 2021". The RDAs of Safdarjung and Lady Hardinge hospitals have also written similar letters to the medical superintendent informing him of the reason behind the continued silent protest. In the letter, they highlighted the verbal assurance given by the Health Minister, Mandaviya on November 27. Meanwhile, the Ministry of Social Justice has urged the Supreme Court to grant a period of three weeks to submit its report. Earlier, on November 27, the resident doctors of Ram Manor Lohia Hospital, Safdarjung, and Lady Hardinge staged a massive protest, suspending all OPD services against the NEET Counselling delay. In view of the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic, the central government has been delaying the NEET PG Counselling procedure.

