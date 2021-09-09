Last Updated:

NEET PG 2021: SC Dismisses Centre Change Option Plea, Exam To Be Held On September 11

NEET PG 2021: Supreme Court has dismissed the centre change option plea. The exam is scheduled to be held in online mode on September 11, 2021.

NEET PG 2021

The Supreme Court dismissed a NEET centre change option plea on Thursday, September 9, 2021. The plea was seeking directions to allow the students to change their NEET PG exam centres. This year the NEET PG will be conducted on September 11, 2021. Candidates who want to seek admission to MD, MS or Postgraduate Diploma programmes in all medical colleges, universities in India except AIIMS, PGIMER, NIMHANS, SCTIMST and JIPMER will take the exam. To be noted that only the students who registered themselves before the deadline ended are eligible to sit for exams. 

The plea that was filed mentioned that the NEET PG aspirants are 'young students' and are exposed to Covid duties, they should not be compelled to travel. The top court rejected the plea saying that "severity of Covid has been reduced now and people are travelling, as flights are operational." The Court further added that the “Flights are operational. Travel restrictions have reduced.” “There are numbers in Kerala but life is going on. People are traveling from Delhi to Madras, Delhi to Kochi,” it added.

NEET PG Admit card

the National Board of Examinations which will conduct NEET PG 2021 has already released the hall tickets. Students will be provided with sanitisers, face masks on the day of exam so that the aspirants and the invigilators are safe and do not contract COVID. To be noted that admit card will not be sent to the candidates by Post/ Email,

NEET PG 2021 admit card download: Steps by step guide

  • Candidates should visit the official website at natboard.edu.in
  • On the homepage, click on the NEET PG 2021 related link.
  • Candidates will have to enter the registration details and click on submit.
  • Post doing this the admit cards will be displayed on the screen. Candidates should take a printout of the admit card so as to carry it to the exam centre.
  • On the printout of admit card, candidates will have to paste their latest passport size photograph in the space provided.
  • The photograph should be coloured and should have white background.
  • To be noted that it is mandatory to carry the admit card to the exam hall.
