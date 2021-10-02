NEET PG 2021: Scorecards To Be Released On October 9; Check Direct Link, Details

National Board of Examinations recently released the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test result. The NEET PG 2021 result was released on September 28, 2021. Candidates will be able to check their NEET PG 2021 rank and scorecards soon. Individual scorecards will be uploaded on the official website on October 9, 2021. For more information regarding NEET PG, 2021, candidates should visit the official website nbe.edu.in.

As mentioned above, the results have already been declared. Those candidates who haven't checked their results can do it now. It is available on the official website. Candidates who took the NEET PG 2021 for admission to various MD, MS, PG Diploma, and other courses for the 2021 academic session can follow these steps to check the results. The scorecard will have details of the total score obtained by candidates. It will have information of both correct as well as incorrect answers. Post the release of scorecards, the selected candidates will be called for a counselling round. The counselling round will take place online mode by the Medical Counselling Committee.

NEET PG 2021 rank card: Important date

NEET PG 2021 Rank and Score Card will be out on October 9, 2021

The rank card is expected to be bout by the second half

NEET PG 2021 rank and scorecard: How to download

Candidates who took the exam should visit the official website-nbe.edu.in.

On the homepage click on the NEET PG 2021 tab

Candidates will be redirected to another window where they will have to fill in credentials like application number and password

Post submitting the scorecards will be displayed

Candidates should make sure to download the same for future reference

NEET PG 2021 cut-off

NEET PG qualifying cut-off percentile was also released along with the results by NBE. Candidates must secure the minimum qualifying cut-off to be able to qualify. According to the board, the minimum qualifying criteria for the General (UR/EWS) category is 50 percentile. The cut-off score is 302 out of 800 for the category. Meanwhile, the SC/ST/OBC (Including PWD) category has a minimum qualifying criterion of 40 percentile with a cut-off score of 265. Lastly, the UR-PwD category has 45 Percentile qualifying criteria with a cut-off score of 283 out of 800. Counselling for the admission process will start soon.

Image: Shutterstock