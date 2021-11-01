NEET PG 2022: NBEMS Releases Exam Schedule For NEET PG, MDS, SS & Other Exams

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has declared the dates for different medical exams that will be scheduled between January 2022 and May 2023. National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate NEET PG 2022 will be conducted on March 12. Students can get more information on the complete exam schedule from the official website, natboard.edu.in.

As per the official notice, "NBEMS shall be conducting the following examinations as per the exam calendar declared, until any further updates. This calendar supersedes any previously notified schedule for these examinations. The candidates are advised to check the exact dates of examinations from the Information Bulletins/ NBEMS website the above dates are purely tentative and subject to approvals & confirmations." Here is a complete exam calendar including NEET PG 2022 Exam Date.

NBEMS Examination Calendar for the Year 2022

NEET PG - March 12, 2022 NEET MDS - March 6, 2022 DNB-PDCET - March 20, 2022 NEET- June 18, 19, 2022 FET - July 9, 2022 FMGE - June 4, 2022 FMGE - December 17, 2022 FDST - December 17, 2022

Image: PTI