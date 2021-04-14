NEET PG Admit Card 2021 Released At Nbe.edu.in, See Direct Link And Steps To Download Here

The National Board of Education (NBE) has released the NEET-PG 2021 admit card on its official website. Candidates who have registered for the national level medical entrance test can download their NEET PG admit card from the official website- www.nbe.edu.in. The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) for post-graduate programmes will be held on April 18. Earlier, the admit card was scheduled to be released on April 12. However, it was delayed due to some technical glitch.
How to download NEET-PG 2021 admit card
- Visit the official website of the National Board of Examination (NBE) at nbe.edu.in.
- On the homepage, click on the NEET PG 2021 tab
- NEET-PG website will open on your screen
- Click on the NEET-PG admit card 2021 download link flashing on the homepage
- Key in your login credential and submit
- Your NEET-PG admit card will be displayed on the screen
- Download and take its printout.
COVID related instructions for NEET-PG candidates
Earlier, last week, NBE released important instructions for candidates appearing in the NEET-PG 2021. Candidates are advised to follow the COVID related guidelines carefully. Read some of the important points dealt with in the official notice here:
- NBE has increased the number of test centres and testing seats across the country such that candidates who had chosen the option “OTHERS” have been allotted test centres within the state of their correspondence address, thus avoiding any inter-state travel.
- COVID E-PASS: Admit cards being issued to the candidates will bear a COVID E-PASS for the perusal of police & administrative authorities to facilitate the movement of the candidates in case of any travel-related restrictions. All state departments have been informed regarding the same.
- To avoid crowding at the test venue entry, there will be staggered time slots for candidates to report. Candidates are required to respect the allotted time slots as communicated individually through emails and SMS.
- Isolation Labs: All candidates will be checked at the entry point for the recording of temperature using thermo guns. Candidates detected with above normal temperature or displaying any symptoms of COVID-19 infection will be allowed to take the examination in a separate isolation lab-created for this purpose.
- COVID-19 Protective Gear Safety Kit: All candidates will be provided with a protective gear safety kit comprising of a face shield, a face mask and 5 hand sanitiser sachets.
