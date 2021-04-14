NEET PG Admit Card 2021 Released At Nbe.edu.in, See Direct Link And Steps To Download Here

The National Board of Education (NBE) has released the NEET-PG 2021 admit card on its official website. Candidates who have registered for the national level medical entrance test can download their NEET PG admit card from the official website- www.nbe.edu.in. The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) for post-graduate programmes will be held on April 18. Earlier, the admit card was scheduled to be released on April 12. However, it was delayed due to some technical glitch.

How to download NEET-PG 2021 admit card

Visit the official website of the National Board of Examination (NBE) at nbe.edu.in. On the homepage, click on the NEET PG 2021 tab NEET-PG website will open on your screen Click on the NEET-PG admit card 2021 download link flashing on the homepage Key in your login credential and submit Your NEET-PG admit card will be displayed on the screen Download and take its printout.

Direct link to download NEET PG Admit card 2021

COVID related instructions for NEET-PG candidates

Earlier, last week, NBE released important instructions for candidates appearing in the NEET-PG 2021. Candidates are advised to follow the COVID related guidelines carefully. Read some of the important points dealt with in the official notice here: