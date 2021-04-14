NEET PG Admit Card 2021 Released: Check Out How To Download Admit Card @nbe.edu.in

The National Board of Examinations (NBE) has released the NEET PG Admit Card on their official website. Eligible candidates who are appearing for the NEET PG examination would have to log in to the website, of which a direct link will be provided below, to obtain their NEET PG admit card. These candidates are advised to visit and download their admit cards immediately as the link will most likely expire a day before the examination is held. Here is a guide on how to download NEET PG admit card:

NEET PG Admit Card

How to download NEET PG Admit Card?

Visit the official website of NBE i..e nbe.edu.in

Select the curriculum on the homepage by clicking on the 'NEET PG 2021' icon in red colour.

The candidate will be redirected to the Eform page where they will be required to log in.

The NEET PG admit card link will be live on the website and will appear on the homepage under the 'Important Announcements' section.

The candidate can then view their NEET PG admit card on the next page.

Please note that the NEET PG admit card must be downloaded and a print out must be taken for future reference.

Initially, the NEET PG admit card was scheduled to be issued on April 12, 2021, but had to be rescheduled to today, April 14, 2021, due to technical reasons. The NBE also issued a notice on their website informing about the glitch. The notice read, "The date for issuance of NEET PG 2021 admit cards stands revised to 14.04.2021 due to technical reasons."

Due to the surge in COVID-19 cases across India, candidates were uncertain about the possibility of the NEET PG exam getting conducted this year. NEET PG postponed was a probability that many thought would occur. However, NBE issued a circular to put an end to the doubts. The circular read, "In view of the recent unanticipated surge in COVID 19 cases throughout the country, with the exponential rise of patients in the last seven days, it has been decided not to defer this examination, as the peak of cases remains unpredictable."

The NEET PG date for the examination remains April 18, 2021, as scheduled beforehand. Furthermore, the results of the NEET PG 2021 exams will be declared on May 31, 2021. For further details regarding the NEET PG 2021 examination, please refer to the website.

Image Source: Shutterstock