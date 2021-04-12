NEET PG Admit Card 2021 Releases Today: Here's How To Download At Nbe.edu.in/

The National Board of Examinations (NBE) has announced that it will issue the NEET PG admit card 2021 on its official website today, April 12, 2021. Candidates who had previously applied for the NEET PG exam are advised to keep referring to the NBE website today, of which a direct link will be provided below, as the NEET PG admit card 2021 will be updated anytime soon. This must be downloaded and attached with a passport photograph size photograph for future reference.

NEET PG Admit Card 2021

Applicants will be alerted via SMS and Email when the NEET PG admit card goes live on the official website. Please note that those who failed to complete all the formalities pertaining to the application or failed to revise it before the given deadline will be considered ineligible. Admit cards will not be issued for such candidates. Furthermore, their application fee will also be forfeited.

The NEET PG date for examination has been scheduled for April 18 and will be conducted at various centres across the country. Accordingly, the results for NEET PG 2021 will be declared on May 31, 2021. As for the admit cards, NBE has instructed that there will be a blank space provided on the admit card where the candidate will be required to affix their passport size photographs. These photographs must be -

Minimum 35x45 mm in size with 75% area of the photograph making up for the face and head of the candidate. The photograph must be taken with a white background. No Caps, Stethoscope, Goggles, Ornaments are to be worn. Additionally, candidates are requested to keep a neutral expression. The photograph should be free of any shadow/reflection on the face. The photograph must be printed at a minimum of 600 dpi resolution with high-quality paper.

How to download NEET PG admit card 2021?

Visit the official website of NBE - nbe.edu.in/ The homepage will have NEET PG 2021 link embedded on it. Click on it to download the NEET PG admit card. The candidate will be redirected to another page where they will be required to enter their login credentials to pass through. Upon logging in, the NEET PG admit card 2021 will be displayed on the screen. The next step will be to download the admit card and take a print out of it as the candidate will not be allowed to appear for the examination without its physical copy.

NEET-PG is an eligibility-cum-ranking examination prescribed as the single entrance examination for admission to various MD/MS and PG Diploma Courses. The prime goal of the NBE is to elevate the standards of postgraduate medical education in modern medicine and conducting examinations of a high standard on an all India basis.

