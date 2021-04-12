NEET PG Admit Card 2021 Releases Today: Here's How To Download At Nbe.edu.in/

Quick links:
NEET PG Admit Card 2021 releases today (Image Source: Shutterstock)
The National Board of Examinations (NBE) has announced that it will issue the NEET PG admit card 2021 on its official website today, April 12, 2021. Candidates who had previously applied for the NEET PG exam are advised to keep referring to the NBE website today, of which a direct link will be provided below, as the NEET PG admit card 2021 will be updated anytime soon. This must be downloaded and attached with a passport photograph size photograph for future reference.
Applicants will be alerted via SMS and Email when the NEET PG admit card goes live on the official website. Please note that those who failed to complete all the formalities pertaining to the application or failed to revise it before the given deadline will be considered ineligible. Admit cards will not be issued for such candidates. Furthermore, their application fee will also be forfeited.
The NEET PG date for examination has been scheduled for April 18 and will be conducted at various centres across the country. Accordingly, the results for NEET PG 2021 will be declared on May 31, 2021. As for the admit cards, NBE has instructed that there will be a blank space provided on the admit card where the candidate will be required to affix their passport size photographs. These photographs must be -
Direct link to the Information Bulletin for NEET PG
Direct link to the NBE website
NEET-PG is an eligibility-cum-ranking examination prescribed as the single entrance examination for admission to various MD/MS and PG Diploma Courses. The prime goal of the NBE is to elevate the standards of postgraduate medical education in modern medicine and conducting examinations of a high standard on an all India basis.