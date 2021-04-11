NEET PG Admit Card 2021 To Be Released Tomorrow, Here's How To Download From Nbe.edu.in

The National Board of Education (NBE) will on Monday release the admit cards for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) PG 2021. The NEET-PG Admit card 2021 will be released on the official website of NBE on April 12. Candidates who have registered for the medical entrance exam will be able to download their admit card by visiting the official website- nbe.edu.in.

NEET-PG 2021 is scheduled to be held on April 18. Candidates who wish to take admission in the post-graduate medical programmes have to appear for the examination. Once the admit card is released, the candidates will have to follow these steps to download it.

How to download NEET-PG 2021 admit card

Visit the official website of the National Board of Examination (NBE) at nbe.edu.in. On the homepage, click on the NEET PG 2021 tab NEET-PG website will open on your screen Click on the NEET-PG admit card 2021 download link flashing on the homepage Key in your login credential and submit Your NEET-PG admit card will be displayed on the screen Download and take its printout.

NEET PG 2021: Major Changes

The National Board of Education (NBE) has made some major changes in the scheme of exam this year. The NEET-PG exam pattern and exam timings have been changed. Moreover, the number of examination centre has been increased. In the year 2020, the number of exam centres was 162 which has been increased to 255 this year. Moreover, the number of questions in the NEET-PG 2021 has been reduced from earlier 300 to 200 now. Hence, the candidates will have to attempt 200 multiple-choice questions carrying a total of 800 marks (4 marks each). There will be a negative marking of one mark for each incorrect answer. The qualifying criteria for the counselling round remain the same that is General - 50 Percentile, SC/ST/OBC (including PWD of SC/ST/OBC)- 40 Percentile, and UR PWD -- 45 Percentile.

The exam timings for NEET-PG has also been changed. However, the duration of the exam remains the same as before i.e., 3 hours 30 minutes. The timing of the exam will be 2 pm to 5:30 pm. Last year, the exam was held from 3:30 pm to 7 pm. The entry of candidates will begin at 12 pm and close at 1:30 pm.