NEET PG Admit Cards To Be Released On THIS Date; Check Steps To Download, Direct Link Here

National Board of Examinations on Saturday announced the NEET PG Admit Card 2021 release date. As per NBA's recent announcement, the NEET hall tickets will be available from September 6, 2021. Registered candidates who will be appearing for the September 2021 examination can download the hall ticket through the official website of NBE. The official website is nbe.edu.in. This year the examination will be conducted on September 11, 2021.

As per the official notice, the admit cards issued earlier for examination on 18th April 2021 shall be treated as “null & void”. Fresh admit cards shall be issued on NBEMS website on September 6.

At the exam centres, candidates will be provided with a protective face shield, face mask and sanitisers. NBEMS shall make sure that the students follow the COVID Appropriate Behaviour at all times during the conduct of the test. The candidates who will appear for the exams are advised to refer to the NBEMS notice released on 09.04.2021 for detailed instructions. Earlier, the NEET PG examination was scheduled to be conducted on April 18, 2021. Then, it got postponed due to the rise in cases because of the second wave of COVID-19 cases across India.

In August 2021, the Board reopened the registration and edit window for aspirants. The Board reopened the window as many NEET PG aspirants approached the National Board of Education. They were seeking help in order to accommodate the latest changes in the reservation system which has been directed by the Central government.

NEET UG 2021 Admit Card

The National Testing Agency, also known as NTA will be releasing the NEET-UG admit card 2021 soon. Candidates who have already registered for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2021 will be able to download their admit card online after it is released. The official website reads that the NEET admit card 2021 will be released on September 9, 2021. The NEET-UG exam 2021 is scheduled to be held on September 12, 2021.

Steps to download NEET Admit Card 2021

Go to the official website of NTA NEET- neet.nta.nic.in

The admit card download link will be flashing on the homepage. Click on the link

A login page will appear on the screen

Log in using your credentials

The Admit Card will be displayed on the screen, download the same and take its printout

IMAGE: SHUTTERSTOCK