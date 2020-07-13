NEET PG And MDS Counselling: MCC Starts Mop-Up Round, Registration Details Here

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has started the registration process for the Mop-Up round of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate and Masters of Dental Surgery (NEET PG and MDS). The choice filling will be available from July 14 and candidates will be able to register and fill their choices till July 16, 2020.

The Mop-Up round is being conducted for the vacant seats left in the deemed/Central universities, ESIC, and AFMS colleges after the counselling rounds. Admissions to the Master of Surgery (MS), Doctor of Medicine (MD), PG Diploma, and MDS courses are being offered by different medical institutions.

Read: NEET, JEE Main 2020 Exams Live Updates: NTA To Reopen Application Edit Window

Here's how to register for NEET PG/MDS 2020 counselling Mop-Up round

To register for NEET PG/MDS 2020 counselling Mop-Up round, visit the official website of MCC- mcc.nic.in and click on New Registration. Enter your Stream, Roll Number, Application Number, Candidate Name, Mother’s Name, Date of Birth, Mobile Number, E-mail Id, and Security Pin before clicking on Submit button.

Enter personal, academic, NEET PG/MDS, communication, and other details as asked on the next page and pay the fee in using net banking, credit/debit cards. Candidates should also take out print outs for future reference. They will get the option to fill their choice of colleges as per their preference order which is used for seat allotment.

Aspirants can change the order of preference by using the up and down button. It is important to lock the options by clicking on the 'save and next' tab and if aspirants fail to do so, the preference order will automatically be locked on the last date. Once the registration process is over, authorities will allot seats from July 17 to 18 and will publish the allotment details on July 19. Aspirants need to report to the allotted college either online or physically from July 20-26.

Read: PGIMER MD/MS Counselling List, MSc And MSc MLT Entrance Results 2020 Announced

Read: CBSE Class 12 Results 2020: Trivandrum Tops In Pass Percentage, Patna Lowest