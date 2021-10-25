NEET PG Counselling 2021 On Hold Until SC Decides Validity Of OBC, EWS Reservations In AIQ

Supreme Court has told the centre to put the counselling for NEET-PG on hold. It has been put on hold until the validity of the Centre's decision to introduce OBC and EWS reservation in All India Quota is decided. This has been announced when the Supreme Court bench led by Justice DY Chandrachud was hearing a petition challenging the Centre's and Medical Counselling Committee's (MCC) decision to implement a 27 percent quota for Other Backward Class (OBC) and 10 percent for Economically Weaker Section (EWS) category in NEET admissions for the medical courses.

Union Government on NEET PG 2021 Counselling

Union government on October 25 assured Supreme Court that the NEET PG counselling 2021 will not start until the Supreme Court comes to a conclusion on OBC, EWS quota NEET. Additional Solicitor General (ASG) KM Nataraj on behalf of the central government gave the assurance to the Supreme Court after Senior Advocate Arvind Datar mentioned the matter. Advocate Datar further told the Supreme Court that the Medical Counselling Committee has already released the schedule for the NEET PG counselling 2021.

In response to Datar, ASG Nataraj said, "This notice that you've gotten hold of was meant for just the colleges for the purpose of verification of seats."

Justice DY Chandrachud then intervened ASG Nataraj and asked for assurance from the centre that the counselling will not be conducted till the apex court reaches a final decision. "Absolutely you can, My Lord. Mr Datar can directly contact me if there is any difficulty," Nataraj responded. As mentioned above, the official schedule was already released. Here are the highlights of the schedule that was released.

NEET PG 2021: Important Dates