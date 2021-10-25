Last Updated:

NEET PG Counselling 2021 On Hold Until SC Decides Validity Of OBC, EWS Reservations In AIQ

NEET PG counselling: SC on Monday asked Centre to put PG counselling on hold until validity of Centre's decision to introduce OBC, EWS reservation is decided.

Written By
Ruchika Kumari
NEET PG

Image: Representative


Supreme Court has told the centre to put the counselling for NEET-PG on hold. It has been put on hold until the validity of the Centre's decision to introduce OBC and EWS reservation in All India Quota is decided. This has been announced when the Supreme Court bench led by Justice DY Chandrachud was hearing a petition challenging the Centre's and Medical Counselling Committee's (MCC) decision to implement a 27 percent quota for Other Backward Class (OBC) and 10 percent for Economically Weaker Section (EWS) category in NEET admissions for the medical courses.

Union Government on NEET PG 2021 Counselling

Union government on October 25 assured Supreme Court that the NEET PG counselling 2021 will not start until the Supreme Court comes to a conclusion on OBC, EWS quota NEET. Additional Solicitor General (ASG) KM Nataraj on behalf of the central government gave the assurance to the Supreme Court after Senior Advocate Arvind Datar mentioned the matter. Advocate Datar further told the Supreme Court that the Medical Counselling Committee has already released the schedule for the NEET PG counselling 2021.

In response to Datar, ASG Nataraj said, "This notice that you've gotten hold of was meant for just the colleges for the purpose of verification of seats."

Justice DY Chandrachud then intervened ASG Nataraj and asked for assurance from the centre that the counselling will not be conducted till the apex court reaches a final decision. "Absolutely you can, My Lord. Mr Datar can directly contact me if there is any difficulty," Nataraj responded. As mentioned above, the official schedule was already released. Here are the highlights of the schedule that was released.

NEET PG 2021: Important Dates 

  • The window for choice filling and locking was supposed to open on October 26, 2021 and close on October 29, 2021
  • Institutes were told to verify their internal candidates on October 30, 2021
  • NEET seat allotment results were supposed to be out on November 3, 2021'
  • Eligible candidates had to report for admission at institutes between November 4 and November 10, 2021.
READ | NEET PG scorecard 2021 to be released today; Check link and details on how to download
READ | NEET PG 2021 revised scorecard, cut-off marks to be released tomorrow
READ | NEET PG Result 2021, revised cut-off marks to be released today, check details here
READ | NEET PG 2021 counselling schedule announced for 50% AIQ seats; Check dates & more
READ | NEET PG counselling registration begins today for All-India Quota seats
Tags: NEET PG, NEET PG Counselling, Supreme Court
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND