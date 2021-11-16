NEET PG Counselling 2021: Supreme Court Defers Hearing On OBC, EWS Reservation

NEET PG Counselling 2021: In a recent development, the Supreme Court of India has deferred the hearing of plea against the Centre and the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC). The plea was presented before the Apex Court to provide a 27 % reservation for the Other Backward Class (OBC) and 10 % for the EWS category for admission to postgraduate medical colleges through NEET. Currently, the court has postponed the gearing and will hear the matter next on 23 November 23.

NEET EWS OBC reservation deferred by the Supreme Court

The counselling procedure for NEET PG for 50 % AIQ seats was slated to commence from 25 October and it got postponed due to the ongoing hearing in the Supreme Court. NEET PG Counselling 2021 was postponed by MCC and the Centre also assured the Supreme Court that the counselling process will stay on hold until the court gives a final decision on the issue.

Meanwhile, the bench of judges, including Justice DY Chandrachud and BV Nagarathna, noted Centre's assurance and recorded that if the counselling process starts before the court takes a decision, the "students will be in a serious problem". Earlier, on 21 October, the court advised the Centre to revisit the limit of Rs 8 lakh annual income for determining the EWS category for reservation in NEET admission. Notably, more than 1.5 lakh candidates have been waiting for the commencement of the NEET PG 2021 Counselling.

Earlier, the Centre informed the Supreme Court why they wanted to set the limit of Rs 1 lakh annual income for determining the EWS category for reservation in NEET admission for medical courses. The Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment submitted an affidavit before the Supreme Court in which they said the amount fixed by the Centre is rational and is in accordance with Articles 14, 15, and 16 of the Constitution of India.

Image: ANI/Representative Image