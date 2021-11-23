NEET PG Counselling 2021: Supreme Court To Hear Plea On EWS, OBC Reservation In AIQ Today

The Supreme Court will hear the matter related to EWS, OBC reservation in All India Quota, AIQ on Tuesday, November 23, 2021. If the top court gives a nod to Medical Counselling Committee, MCC and Centre, NEET PG Counselling 2021 is expected to begin. The Apex Court will be hearing a petition challenging the Centre's and Medical Counselling Committee's (MCC) decision to implement a 27 percent quota for Other Backward Class (OBC) and 10 percent for Economically Weaker Section (EWS) category in NEET admissions for the medical courses.

NEET PG for AIQ seats: Details

The counselling procedure for NEET PG for 50% AIQ seats was scheduled to begin on October 25, 2021. However, it was postponed due to an ongoing hearing in the Supreme Court. Supreme Court was assured by MCC as well as Centre that NEET PG Counselling 2021 will be put on hold till SC announces its decision on this matter. Meanwhile, the bench of judges, including Justice DY Chandrachud and BV Nagarathna, noted Centre's assurance and recorded that if the counselling process starts before the court takes a decision, the "students will be in a serious problem"

"We will take your word for it then, so long as the students are not counselled. We will take your word that counselling is not starting till we decide one way or the other. Students will be in a serious problem otherwise..." Justice Chandrachud had said in a hearing on October 21.

Over 2 lakh candidates are waiting for announcement of the commencement of the NEET PG 2021 Counselling. Earlier, the Centre informed the top court why they wanted to set the limit of Rs 1 lakh annual income for determining the EWS category for reservation in NEET admission for medical courses. The Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment also presented an affidavit before the Supreme Court in which they said the amount fixed by the Centre is rational and is in accordance with Articles 14, 15, and 16 of the Constitution of India. Candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website so as not to miss any announcement related to counselling.