NEET PG Counselling Registration Begins Today For All-India Quota Seats

NEET PG counselling 2021: The NEET PG 2021 counselling for 50 per cent of all India quota (AIQ) seats will be started by Medical Counselling Committee on Monday, October 25, 2021. All those candidates who performed well and qualified in the postgraduate medical entrance exam can now go for NEET PG counselling registration. For registering themselves, candidates will have to visit the official website mcc.nic.in. The official schedule reads that the deadline to register and pay the fee is October 29, 2021. Candidates can check the important dates and NEET PG counselling schedule here.

NEET PG 2021: Important Dates

The window for choice filling and locking will open on October 26, 2021

The window will be closed on October 29, 2021

Institutes will verify their internal candidates on October 30, 2021

NEET seat allotment results will be out on November 3, 2021'

Eligible candidates will have to report for admission at institutes between November 4 and November 10, 2021.

Registration for the second round of counselling will begin on November 15, 2021. Candidates should know that the Round 2 counselling will be followed by a mop-up round and a stray vacancy round.

Here is the direct link to check the NEET PG Counselling Schedule

NEET PG 2021: Details

An official statement reads, “NMC and NBE have informed that new LoPs and accreditations will be issued by 15/11/2021. Hence, new/fresh seats not included in round 1 may be added in round 2 of NEET-PG counselling, 2021 which is scheduled to commence from 15/11/2021. Candidates are advised to make an informed decision during choice-filling in Round 1 of NEET-PG counselling, 2021”

The NBE said that candidates will have to fill in some of the information given in the NEET PG application form during the counselling process. Therefore, candidates should be ready with their application form's copy and admit card for documents. "These documents may be retained as they may be required till you complete your PG course,” reads the official notice.