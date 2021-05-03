West Bengal
NEET-PG Exam Postponed 4 Months, Medical Interns To Deploy For COVID Duty: PMO Decisions

The Centre postponed the NEET-PG exam for four months and allowed medical interns to be deployed on COVID Management duties under supervision.

Written By
Gloria Methri

As COVID-19 cases continue to rise rapidly in the country, the Central government on Monday postponed the NEET-PG exam for four months and allowed medical interns to be deployed on Coronavirus Management duties under the supervision of their faculty. The NEET-PG is a competitive examination for postgraduates in the field of medicine.

The decision to postpone the entrance exam was taken at a review meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the growing need for adequate human resources to tackle the pandemic. A slew of decisions were taken at the meeting to significantly boost the availability of medical personnel on COVID duty.

"A decision was taken to postpone NEET-PG for at least 4 months and the exam will not be held before August 31, 2021. Students will also be given at least one month of time after announcement of exam before it is conducted. This will make a large number of qualified doctors available for COVID duties," the government said in a release.

The Centre has also allowed the deployment of medical interns in Coronavirus Management duties under the supervision of their faculty, as part of the internship rotation. The services of Final Year PG Students as residents may continue to be utilized until fresh batches of PG Students have joined, it added.

In order to further augment the manpower to fight the pandemic and the increasing caseload, the government said services of final year MBBS students can be utilised for teleconsultation and monitoring of mild COVID-19 cases after due orientation under the supervision of faculty. "This will reduce the workload on existing doctors engaged in Coronavirus duty and provide a boost to efforts of triaging," the release said.

Benefits to medical interns

  • The individuals providing services in COVID-19 management will prioritise in forthcoming Government recruitments after they complete a minimum of 100 days of COVID duty.
  • All these medical students/professionals will be suitably vaccinated and will be covered under the Government’s Insurance Scheme for health workers engaged in fighting COVID-19.
  • Those who sign up for a minimum of 100 days of COVID-19 duty and complete it successfully will also be given the Prime Minister’s Distinguished Covid National Service Samman from the Government of India.
