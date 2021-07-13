NEET PG Exam To Be Conducted On September 11, Health Min Mandaviya Sends Best Wishes

NEET Postgraduate exam 2021: A day after the announcement of the NEET (UG) exam date, the date for NEET PG has also been announced. Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya announced the NEET PG exam date through Twitter. He tweeted, "We have decided to conduct NEET Postgraduate exam on 11th September 2021. My best wishes to young medical aspirants!"

In May 2021, the Centre postponed the NEET-PG exam for four months and also allowed medical interns to be deployed on COVID Management duties. The decision to postpone exam was taken during a review meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the growing need for adequate human resources to tackle the pandemic. A slew of decisions was taken to significantly boost the availability of medical personnel on COVID duty.

"A decision was taken to postpone NEET-PG for at least 4 months and the exam will not be held before August 31, 2021. Students will also be given at least one month of time after announcement of exam before it is conducted. This will make a large number of qualified doctors available for COVID duties," the government said in a release.

Centre in May also listed benefits that will be given to medical interns. As per centre, individuals providing services in COVID-19 management will be prioritized in forthcoming Government recruitments after they complete a minimum of 100 days of COVID duty. All these medical students will be covered under the Government’s Insurance Scheme for health workers engaged in fighting COVID-19. Centre also announced that those who sign up for a minimum of 100 days of COVID-19 duty and complete it successfully will also be given the Prime Minister’s Distinguished Covid National Service Samman from the Government of India.

NEET UG application process has started today at 5 pm after NTA opened application window. National Eligibility cum Entrance Test will be held on 12th September 2021 across India following COVID-19 protocols. Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on 12th July tweeted, "The NEET (UG) 2021 will be held on 12th September 2021 across the country following COVID-19 protocols. The application process will begin from 5 pm tomorrow through the NTA website(s)."