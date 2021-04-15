NEET-PG Postponed In View Of Rising Number Of COVID Cases; Here's How Netizens Reacted

In view of a spike in the number of COVID-19 cases, the National Eligibility-Cum-Entrance Test (postgraduate), which was scheduled to be held on April 18, has been postponed, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Thursday.

The decision was taken keeping the well-being of the young medical students in mind, he added.

"In light of the surge in #COVID19 cases, GoI has decided to postpone #NEETPG2021 exam which was earlier scheduled to be held on Apr 18. Next date to be decided later. Decision has been taken keeping wellbeing of our young medical students in mind," Vardhan said in a tweet.

This move triggered mixed reactions on social media. Many users expressed disappointment and wrote, "Only batch is going to suffer! When country needs doctors, postponing NEET is the last resort one could have done, unfair decisions taken to overburden the already burdened doctors." Meanwhile, others were happy with the decision as COVID-19 is on the rise in India.

The CBSE had on Wednesday cancelled its exams for class 10 and deferred those for class 12, due to the surge in coronavirus cases.

Reactions

.@drharshvardhan Sir, @ShashiTharoor, @mkstalin and all other leaders & well wishers...



Heartfelt thanks for understanding the gravity of the situation and promptly taking the right decision for safety of all covid warriors and their families.



Obliged ðŸ™ðŸ¾ðŸ™ðŸ¾#NEETPG2021 https://t.co/xXwVUCJQxV — On sabbatical (@god__particle__) April 15, 2021

#NEETPG2021 POSTPONED !

Relief for students

NEET PG 2021 postponed amid Covid-19 spike, new date will be announced later #NEETPG2021 #COVIDSecondWave — Ranjana Rawat (@RanjanaPrasad18) April 15, 2021

Congratulations for postponing NEET-PG 2021.



You were afraid of possibly getting infected in a controlled setting, with full precautions.



What will you do when you clear the exam, join residency and enter a COVID ward with 100 confirmed positive cases?



ðŸ˜“ðŸ˜“ðŸ˜“ðŸ˜“ðŸ˜“#NEETPG2021 — #MaskUp Dr. Haryax Pathak (@HaryaxPathak) April 15, 2021

#NEETPG2021 postponed.

Frustrating for the upcoming doctors who have been reading for their exams.

Frustrating for the doctors working tirelessly in hospitals since last year with #COVID19 patients.

Stay safe and #helpdoctors https://t.co/TXI4sBu6oq — Aarshie Koul (@AarshieK) April 15, 2021

Why is the NEET exam cancelled? 99% of the doctors sitting for the exam are vaccinated and if the worry is about the doctors testing positive post exam then those that were actually serious about this examination aren't working. #DoNotPostponeExam #NEETPG2021 #NEETexam — Abishek Asokan (@AbishekAsokan) April 15, 2021

Anyone else who feels postponing #NEETPG2021 just 3 days before is a sick way of messing with aspirants' stress level?

If there was any concern about well-being it wouldn't be at the cost of education of existing residents & interns who are on the covid warfront already. — EhKay (@Aishwar50681492) April 15, 2021

You won’t stop #KumbhMela and election rallies Cause this won’t spread Covid but DOCTORS WEARING MASKS WITH THE FACE SHIELD while giving the exam that would help control the situation WILL definitely...let go the mental stress.Toying with is easier we conclude. #NEETPG2021 https://t.co/GpjyUpkUeO — Dr. Priyanshu Saboo (@PriyanshuSaboo) April 15, 2021

#NBE took all the required precautions for containment of covid in exam centres, like time slot entries, faceshields etc. As MBBS graduates we know how to be responsible! Also as PG aspirants we know how much we underwent in the past 1year! #NEETPG2021 — Rupaa (@rupa_555) April 15, 2021

Kumbamela : Very important, permissions granted.#NEETPG2021 : Covid is spreading fast, postpone it.

Seriously? @drharshvardhan — Purple lover (@SanapalaMadhavi) April 15, 2021

Stop playing with students mental health. Mass gatherings are happening all across the country even with pm and hm involved. But NO students who take precautions unko rokna zaruri hai. Why do we pay for others mistakes. #NEETPG2021 https://t.co/Bnm2gCqnPx — KJ (@DBealpha) April 15, 2021

It is quite sad that we are living in a country where election ralleys and cricket matches are more important than education.

If board exams can be cancelled than why not elections why not other unnecessary things.#Elections2021 #BanElectionRalliesInCovid#NEETPG2021 — Samyak Jain (@99jsamyak) April 15, 2021

With no interns and final years going for study leave ,the brunt of covid duties are on ,already exhausted first year pgs and second years, rather than postponing #NEETPG2021 NBE could have allotted exam centres to nearby places with adequate safety measures. — Midhun (@Surge0n) April 15, 2021

And who postpones all the rallies and elections in order to protect the youth of India?

The country needs doctors, not elections or pointless crowd gatherings.



This country needs educated politicians, not minions. #NEETPG2021 https://t.co/fy3uyat0Ed — Miss Quarantino (@HiFiJuliet) April 15, 2021

(With PTI inputs)