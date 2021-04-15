Last Updated:

NEET-PG Postponed In View Of Rising Number Of COVID Cases; Here's How Netizens Reacted

In view of a spike in COVID-19 cases, the National Eligibility-Cum-Entrance Test (postgraduate), which was scheduled to be held on April 18, has been postponed

Written By
Digital Desk
NEET

Image credit: PTI/Twitter


In view of a spike in the number of COVID-19 cases, the National Eligibility-Cum-Entrance Test (postgraduate), which was scheduled to be held on April 18, has been postponed, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Thursday.

The decision was taken keeping the well-being of the young medical students in mind, he added.

"In light of the surge in #COVID19 cases, GoI has decided to postpone #NEETPG2021 exam which was earlier scheduled to be held on Apr 18. Next date to be decided later. Decision has been taken keeping wellbeing of our young medical students in mind," Vardhan said in a tweet. 

READ | NEET PG Admit Card 2021 released: Check out how to download admit card @nbe.edu.in

This move triggered mixed reactions on social media. Many users expressed disappointment and wrote, "Only batch is going to suffer! When country needs doctors, postponing NEET is the last resort one could have done, unfair decisions taken to overburden the already burdened doctors." Meanwhile, others were happy with the decision as COVID-19 is on the rise in India.

READ | CBSE Board Exams 2021 Live Updates: CISCE postpones ICSE, ISC exams till June

The CBSE had on Wednesday cancelled its exams for class 10 and deferred those for class 12, due to the surge in coronavirus cases.

Reactions

 

(With PTI inputs) 

READ | NEET PG 2021: MBBS doctors move SC seeking deferral of exam, likely to be heard tomorrow
READ | NEET PG 2021 postponed due to COVID-19: Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan

Dear Readers, Republic Bangla is now #LIVE with non-stop breaking news from West Bengal in the run-up to the crucial assembly elections. Tap here to watch.

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND