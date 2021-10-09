NEET PG Scorecard 2021 To Be Released Today; Check Link And Details On How To Download

The National Board of Examinations (NBE) will be releasing the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, Postgraduate, NEET PG Scorecard 2021 today, October 9, 2021. The NEET PG 2021 result was released on September 28, 2021. Once released, candidates will be able to check their rank and scorecard online. The NBE had earlier informed that individual scorecards will be uploaded on the official website on October 9, 2021.

As informed earlier, the NEET PG Result 2021 have already been declared. Candidates can check their results on the official website if they haven’t. It is available on the official website. Candidates who took the NEET PG 2021 for admission to various MD, MS, PG Diploma, and other courses for the 2021 academic session can follow these steps to check the results. The scorecard will have the marks they scored in every section/paper, letting candidates know the information of both correct as well as incorrect answers. Post the release of scorecards, the selected candidates will be called for a counselling round. The counselling round will take place in online mode by the Medical Counselling Committee.

NEET PG 2021 rank and scorecard: How to download

Visit the official website-nbe.edu.in.

Click on the NEET PG 2021 tab

Fill in credentials like application number and password

Click on Submit and the scorecards will be displayed

Candidates can check and download the same for future reference

NEET PG 2021 cut-off

NEET PG qualifying cut-off percentile was also released along with the results by NBE. Candidates must secure the minimum qualifying cut-off to be able to qualify. According to the board, the minimum qualifying criteria for the General (UR/EWS) category is 50 percentile. The cut-off score is 302 out of 800 for the category. Meanwhile, the SC/ST/OBC (Including PWD) category has a minimum qualifying criterion of 40 percentile with a cut-off score of 265. Lastly, the UR-PwD category has 45 Percentile qualifying criteria with a cut-off score of 283 out of 800. Counselling for the admission process will start soon.

Meanwhile, the revised schedule for the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test for Super Speciality Courses (NEET-SS) has been released by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Science (NBEMS). As updated by the NBE on Friday, the exam will be conducted on January 10, 2022, and registrations will thereby open in the month of November.

