NEET Phase 2 Registration 2021 To End Today, Here Is All You Need To Know

NEET Phase 2 registration 2021 window will be closed on Monday, Oct 11, 2021 (11.50 pm). Here is the tie-breaking procedure that will be followed.

NEET Phase 2 registration

Image: Shutterstock


NEET Phase 2 registration: National Testing Agency will end the ongoing National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) phase 2 registration process on Monday. Candidates who are interested and want to register for the same should make sure to complete the process by 11:50 pm. The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted the NEET registration into two phases, first phase of the NEET application had to be filled before exam, and NEET phase 2 application had to be filled before the declaration of NEET 2021 result. 

The NTA will also release the NEET 2021 provisional answer key anytime soon. Candidates who took the exam will be allowed to challenge the answer key by raising objections within a set date. The NEET 2021 final answer key will be prepared on the basis of objections raised by candidates. The NEET 2021 result will further be based upon the final answer key. Along with the release of the provisional answer key, candidates' responses and question papers will also be uploaded on the official website.

Candidates should make sure to apply for NTA NEET 2021 phase 2 by Monday (11:50 pm). Students will have to visit the official website of NTA NEET to fill in the form. NTA has clearly informed that it will be cancelling the candidature of those candidates who fail to fill the application form for both phases of NEET 2021.

NTA's official notice reads, "No documents need to be uploaded in filling up the Second Phase of Online Application Form for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (UG)-2021. The Candidates may please note that they do not have to pay any additional Fee for filling in the Second set of information."

NEET Tie-Breaking Procedure for results

  • If two or more candidates score same marks in NEET result 2021, tie-breaking procedure will be followed to derive the rank:
  • Candidate obtaining higher marks/percentile score in Biology (Botany & Zoology) in the Test, followed by candidate obtaining higher marks/percentile score in Chemistry in the test. It will then be followed by candidate with less proportion of a number of attempted incorrect answers and correct answers in all the subjects in the test.
