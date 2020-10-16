NEET Result 2020 Is Declared! Check Here For The NEET Final Answer Key 2020

NTA has released the final answer keys for NEET 2020 exam today on October 16. The NEET 2020 results are also released today. All the provisional answer keys of all both September 13 and October 14 exams were earlier released on the NTA portal. But the final answer key was released today.

According to that, candidates can evaluate their NEET results with the help of this answer key. Candidates can visit the official website at ntaneet.ac.in to check for the NEET final answer key as well as the NEET 2020 results.

ALSO READ| UPPSC ACF/RFO Recruitment Exam 2017 Results Declared; Details Here

NEET final answer key 2020

The NTA NEET answer key 2020 has been released on the official website of NEET: nta.ac.in. The final answer key helps students to understand how they have performed. The NEET (UG) - 2020 has been conducted throughout the country on 13 September 2020 as well as on October 14th(for students who couldn't appear on the previous date due to COVID).

National Testing Agency has now uploaded the Final Answer Keys for candidates for all the sets (E1- E6, F1-F6, G1-G6, H1-H6) for their information. The candidates are advised to go through the NTA NEET answer key 2020 as the NEET result 2020 will be published shortly. NEET examinations are held to shortlist deserving candidates for medical colleges across the country like AIIMS and JIPMER. NEET 2020 witnessed over 14 lakh students appearing for the examinations this year.

Visit the official website at ntaneet.nic.in

Click on "NEET (UG) – 2020 Final Answer Key"

Check the NEET 2020 answer key.

NTA had earlier released the OMR sheets of the answer paper of the candidates so that they could carefully match the NEET answer key 2020 with the NEET OMR sheet 2020 to understand approximate marks. NTA has earlier released the NEET OMR 2020 for Physics, Chemistry and Biology including Botany and Zoology. Students were also allowed to raise objections if there are any discrepancies in the OMR sheets, however, the last date for the same is over.

ALSO READ| NEET 2020: NTA Releases NEET OMR Sheets At ‘ntaneet.ac.in’

NEET 2020 cut off

According to the expected cut off devised by Aakash institute's website, NEET 2020 candidates need to score at least 50th percentile of marks to be eligible for NEET ranking, while the students need from SC/ ST/ OBC need to obtain 40th percentile marks as the minimum qualifying criteria of the competitive exam.

ALSO READ| NEET 2020 To Announce Results Soon! Last Date To Raise Objections For Answers Today

ALSO READ| Maharashtra: MPSC Exams Postponed For The Third Time, New Date To Be Out Soon

Promo Image courtesy: Shutterstock