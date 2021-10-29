NEET Result 2021 To Be Announced Soon; See When, Where And How To Check

NEET Result 2021: The result of the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) is expected to be announced soon. Conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA), the NEET was held on September 12 and more than 16 lakh students participated in the exam. The Supreme Court stayed the Bombay High Court’s order to reconduct the National Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET) for two candidates, paving the way for the announcement of medical entrance results.

Once the NEET 2021 result is out, candidates can download it from the official website or by simply clicking on the link given here - NEET Result 2021 (Click here). The NEET 2021 Exam was conducted for medical students for admission to 83,075 medical seats, 26,949 dental, 52,720 AYUSH, 603 veterinary seats across India. Notably, the NEET scores will also be used for admission to BSc Nursing courses.

NTA official websites for NEET Result 2021 download

www.neet.nta.nic.in

nic.in

www.nta.ac.in

NTA NEET result 2021: Top medical colleges

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi

Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER) Puducherry

Vellore CMC

Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham

Maulana Azad Medical College, New Delhi

Kota Government Medical College

NEET Result 2021 | Step-by-Step Instructions to download NEET Results

STEP 1: To download the NEET 2021 results, candidates must visit the official website - results.nic.in .

. STEP 2: Now, click on the link that reads, " Score Card NEET (UG) 2021 ".

". STEP 3: Fill in the required details and then click on " submit " or " login ".

" or " ". STEP 4: After logging in automatically, NEET 2021 results will be displayed on the screen.

STEP 5: Download and print the NEET 2021 results for future reference.

