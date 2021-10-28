NEET Result 2021 To Be Declared Anytime Soon As SC Gives Green Signal To NTA

NEET Result 2021: National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to declare the NEET-UG results 2021 anytime soon. NTA had conducted the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) on September 12. Around 16 lakh candidates had appeared for the national level medical entrance test. Once the results are declared, the candidates will be able to check them online at neet.nta.nic.in.

NEET Results 2021 delayed due to high court order

It has been over one month since the NTA conducted NEET 2021, and candidates are eagerly waiting for their results. The results were delayed due to a plea filed by two candidates whose test booklets and OMR sheets were mixed up in a centre in Maharashtra. Bombay High Court had put a stay on result declaration and asked NTA to conduct NEET again for the two candidates.

NTA then moved to the Supreme Court of India challenging the Bombay High Court order. NTA told SC that they are not able to release the NEET results of the 16 lakh candidates even though the same is ready. The apex court on Thursday gave a green signal to NTA and allowed it to declare NEET-UG Results 2021. The top court said that the issue raised by the two students can be examined but the results of 16 lakh students cannot be withheld due to that.

"We stay the High Court judgment. NTA can announce NEET-UG results," a three-judge Bench of Justices L Nageswara Rao, Dinesh Maheshwari and BR Gavai ordered on Thursday." "We will decide what happens to the two students upon reopening. But we cannot hold the results of 16 lakh students," the Bench said.

How to check NEET Results 2021

NTA conducted NEET 2021 in pen and paper mode on September 12. The exam was held from 2 pm to 5 pm in 202 cities at 3858 Centres throughout the country and abroad. NTA has already released the provisional answer key and response sheet on October 15. Candidates were asked to raise objections against any key till October 17. Now, the NTA will release the final answer key along with NEET Results anytime soon. Candidates will be able to check NEET Results 2021 by following the steps given below.