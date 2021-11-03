NEET Results 2021: NTA Issues Clarification On Ranking Criteria, Scorecard On Nta.ac.in

NEET Results 2021: National Testing Agency recently released the result for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test. NEET rank list was also announced on November 1, 2021 by NTA itself. In a recent move, NTA on Tuesday, November 2 released a clarification for candidates. It is related to the ranking criteria and downloading of scorecards. For more details and to view the notification released, candidates may visit the official website that is nta.ac.in.

Rank list prepared without deploying the tie-breaking criteria of age

This year, three NEET Toppers 2021 have scored full 720 marks. NTA has clarified that 'age criteria' has not been used for the purpose of ranking. As per trends, NTA used to consider age too while using the Tie-breaking criteria for computing NEET results. However, from this year, NTA decided to rule out the usage of this criteria. The reasons have not been disclosed as of now.

Here is the direct link to download the latest notice released by NTA

Official notice reads, "The candidates of NEET (UG) - 2021 are hereby informed that this time, as per the announcement done earlier, for the purpose of ranking the tie-breaking criteria of age (as per past practice) has not been used. Accordingly, the first ‘All India Rank for Counseling’ is without the tie-breaking criteria of age. However, since for the purpose of counseling unique ranks are required, the second ‘All India Rank for Counseling’ also takes into account the tiebreaking criteria of age. In view of the foregoing, in place of the first ‘All India Rank for Counseling’, a new field “NEET All India Rank” has been mentioned for more clarity"

This has been clarified by NTA as this time in NEET Result 2021, a total of three candidates have secured top 3 ranks. All of them got a perfect score of 720. Mrinal Kutteri, Tanmay Gupta, and Karthika Nair, all are being considered toppers. Three students, who scored 720/720 in the entrance test, have been given AIR 1 in NEET 2021. Twelve candidates have got AIR 5 while two each have been placed in AIR 17 and 19.