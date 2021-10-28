NEET Results 2021: SC Allows NTA To Declare NEET-UG Results, Puts Stay On Bombay HC Order

NEET Results 2021: Supreme Court on Thursday allowed the National Testing Agency (NTA) to declare results of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Under Graduates (NEET-UG) 2021. The top court has also put a stay on the Bombay High Court order which had directed the NTA to hold the declaration of results. The central government had on October 26 moved to the Supreme Court of India to challenge the Bombay High Court's order to hold the exam again for two candidates whose question papers and OMR sheets got mixed at a centre in Maharashtra.

"We stay the High Court judgment. NTA can announce NEET-UG results," a three-judge Bench of Justices L Nageswara Rao, Dinesh Maheshwari and BR Gavai ordered on Thursday. The apex court said that the issue raised by the two students can be examined but the results of 16 lakh students cannot be withheld due to that. "We will decide what happens to the two students upon reopening. But we cannot hold the results of 16 lakh students," the Bench said.

The centre had earlier told SC that the scorecards are ready but they are not able to declare the results. Advocate Rui Rodrigues, who appeared on behalf of NTA had said it was "not possible" to allow the petitioners to reappear for the exam. On it, the judges said that the petitioners shall not suffer because of the mistake on the part of respondents. In a recent move, the Bombay HC bench directed National Testing Agency to conduct a "fresh examination for the two petitioners for the academic year 2021-22". The bench had also directed the NTA that the results should be out within two weeks.

National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted the NEET-UG 2021 on September 12, 2021. Over 16 lakh candidates appeared for the exam. Its been more than a month since NTA conducted the national level medical entrance exam, and students are eagerly waiting for their results. NTA had earlier told the Supreme Court that the NEET-UG results are ready and they are unable to release the results of 16 lakh candidates because of this case. SC has now given the green signal to NTA to declare NEET-UG Results 2021.