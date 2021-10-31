NEET Results 2021 To Be Announced Soon; See When, Where & How To Check NEET UG Results

NEET Results 2021: The results of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, are likely to be announced sometime soon. As per various media reports, this time the declaration of the result may take a day or more time due to unavoidable reasons. Once the results are out, students will be able to check by visiting the official website - neet.nta.nic.in. The entrance examination was held on September 12 this year.

Earlier, on October 28, the National Testing Agency received approval from the Supreme Court for the declaration of results. However, NTA has not confirmed any date or time for the NEET results 2021. The NEET 2021 exam was held for medical students for admission to 83, 075 medical seats, 26,949 dental, 52,720 AYUSH, 603 veterinary seats across India. This year, around 16 lakh students have appeared in the NEET 2021 exam.

NTA official websites for NEET Result 2021 download

www.neet.nta.nic.in

nic.in

www.nta.ac.in

NTA NEET Results 2021: Top medical colleges

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi

Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER) Puducherry

Vellore CMC

Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham

Maulana Azad Medical College, New Delhi

Kota Government Medical College

NEET 2021 Results: Here's how to check the NEET 2021 results

STEP 1: To check NEET 2021 results, candidates need to visit the official website -- neet.nta nic.in.

STEP 2: Now, on the homepage, click on the link that reads, "NTA NEET 2021 result link".

STEP 3: Automatically a new page/tab would open.

STEP 4: The NEET result 2021 pdf will appear on the screen.

STEP 5: Download and take a printout of the result for future use.

NEET UG Results 2021: Important points

To check NEET 2021 results, students would require an application number, password, and security pin.

The NEET 2021 results have been prepared based on the guidelines fixed by the National Medical Commission, the Directorate General of Health Services, the Central Council of Indian Medicine, and the Central Council of Homeopathy.

Once the results are out, students will be able to take admission to BVSc and AH courses in recognized veterinary colleges under the 15% quota of the Veterinary Council of India.

Candidates belonging to the PwBD category would have to appear before the Disability Assessment Board after the declaration of the result.

Image: Pixabay