NEET SS 2021: Application Schedule Revised, Registration To Start From Sept 22

Attention students! The National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test, NEET Super Speciality, or NEET SS 2021 has extended the application procedure. The application procedure was scheduled to start today, September 12, 2021, but now it has been scheduled for September 22. All other instructions related to the admission procedures will remain the same. Candidates can get all the information related to NEET SS application 2021 on this website, it is also recommended to visit the official website for brief information.

Conducted by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Science (NBEMS), the NEET SS 2021 application procedure has been delayed due to technical issues. The NEET SS examination is for the admission of candidates to various specialty courses such as DM, MCH, and other courses. However, top medical institutes like AIIMS, New Delhi, JIPMER Puducherry, and NIMHANS Banglaore are not covered under NET NEET SS 2021.

NEET SS application 2021: Important dates to remember

The NEET SS Application 2021 starts on September 22, 2021 (Time: 3 pm).

The NEET Application 2021 ends on October 12, 2021, at 11:55 pm.

The NEET SS Edit window for the candidates will open from October 16 to 18, 2021.

The NEET SS Final Edit Window opens on October 26, 2021.

The NEET SS Final Edit Windo closes on October 28, 2021.

NEET SS application 2021: More details

As per the notification issued by NBEMS, all other details related to the application procedure will remain the same, as only dates have changed. The NEET SS will be conducted on November 13 and 14. Candidates must note that the admit card for the NEET SS will be released on November 5. Candidates appearing in the examination must note that the examination will be for a total of 150 marks and the timing for the exam is 2 and a half hours. For brief information, it is advised that the candidate must visit the official website and read the official notice issued by the examination department.

