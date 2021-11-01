NEET SS 2021: Application Window To Reopen Today, Check How To Apply

NEET SS 2021 Update: National Board of Examinations or NBE will be reopening the NEET SS application window on Monday, November 1, 2021. All those candidates who wish to register themselves for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, Super Specialty or NEET SS 2021 will be able to do it in the second half. As per the date and time-released, the application window will open at 3 pm. Candidates will have to visit the official website to begin the registration process. The official website for NEET SS registration is nbe.edu.in.

To be noted that the NEET SS 2021 is scheduled to be conducted on January 10, 2022. National Board of Examinations prepared a revised schedule for conducting the exam. This was done after NBE gave assurance to the Apex Court that the exam will be held as per 'old pattern.' The important dates and steps to apply have been attached here.

NEET SS 2021: Important dates

The application window will reopen on November 1, 2021

The deadline to submit applications is November 22, 2021

The application editing window will open on December 1, 2021

The application correction window will close on December 7, 2021

NEET SS hall ticket will be out on January 3, 2022

NEET SS 2021 exam will be held on January 10, 2022

NEET SS 2021: Steps to apply

Candidates will have to visit the official website of the exam – nbe.edu.in.

On the Homepage, click on the tab that reads, 'New Registration.' (to be activated at 3 pm)

Enter the required details and then click on submit, note the Unique ID and Password being displayed on screen

Login using the same ID and Password

Enter personal details, academic details, and other required documents, pay the application fee, and click on submit.

The NEET SS 2021 application form will be submitted, candidates should keep a copy of it for future references.

Candidates must know that the exam will be held for 2.5 hours duration. The exam will be of 150 marks, and candidates will have to take it in CBT mode. The centre and timing details will be mentioned on the admit card.