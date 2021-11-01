NEET SS 2021: Application Window To Reopen Today, Check How To Apply

Quick links:
NEET SS 2021 Update: National Board of Examinations or NBE will be reopening the NEET SS application window on Monday, November 1, 2021. All those candidates who wish to register themselves for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, Super Specialty or NEET SS 2021 will be able to do it in the second half. As per the date and time-released, the application window will open at 3 pm. Candidates will have to visit the official website to begin the registration process. The official website for NEET SS registration is nbe.edu.in.
To be noted that the NEET SS 2021 is scheduled to be conducted on January 10, 2022. National Board of Examinations prepared a revised schedule for conducting the exam. This was done after NBE gave assurance to the Apex Court that the exam will be held as per 'old pattern.' The important dates and steps to apply have been attached here.
Candidates must know that the exam will be held for 2.5 hours duration. The exam will be of 150 marks, and candidates will have to take it in CBT mode. The centre and timing details will be mentioned on the admit card.