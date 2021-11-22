NEET SS 2021: Deadline To Register Ends Today, Here's Direct Link For Registration

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock
NEET SS 2021 Update: National Board of Examinations also known as NBE will be closing the NEET SS 2021 registration window on Monday, November 22, 2021. To be noted that the NEET SS application window was reopened on Monday, November 1, 2021. Candidates who are interested in registering themselves for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, Super Specialty or NEET SS 2021 should make sure to apply before deadline. Any application submitted post deadline will not be considered by the Board in any case. Candidates will have to visit the official website to begin the registration process. The official website for NEET SS registration is nbe.edu.in and the steps to register has been mentioned here.
Following the revised schedule prepared by the National Board of Examinations, NEET SS 2021 is scheduled to be conducted on January 10, 2022. This was announced after NBE gave assurance to the Apex Court that the exam will be held as per 'old pattern'. Candidates can check the important dates here.
On January 10, 2022, the exam will be conducted for 2.5 hours duration. Exams will be conducted in CBT mode for 150 marks. Candidates can check the centre and timing details on the admit card. The details can be checked on official website nbe.edu.in.