NEET SS 2021: Deadline To Register Ends Today, Here's Direct Link For Registration

NEET SS 2021 Update: National Board of Examinations also known as NBE will be closing the NEET SS 2021 registration window on Monday, November 22, 2021. To be noted that the NEET SS application window was reopened on Monday, November 1, 2021. Candidates who are interested in registering themselves for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, Super Specialty or NEET SS 2021 should make sure to apply before deadline. Any application submitted post deadline will not be considered by the Board in any case. Candidates will have to visit the official website to begin the registration process. The official website for NEET SS registration is nbe.edu.in and the steps to register has been mentioned here.

Following the revised schedule prepared by the National Board of Examinations, NEET SS 2021 is scheduled to be conducted on January 10, 2022. This was announced after NBE gave assurance to the Apex Court that the exam will be held as per 'old pattern'. Candidates can check the important dates here.

NEET SS 2021: Check Important Dates Here

The application window was reopened on November 1, 2021

The deadline to submit applications is November 22, 2021

The application editing window will open on December 1, 2021

The application correction window will close on December 7, 2021

NEET SS admit card will be released on January 3, 2022

NEET SS 2021 exam will be conducted on January 10, 2022

NEET SS 2021: Here's how to apply

Interested and eligible candidates will have to visit the official website of the exam – nbe.edu.in.

On the Homepage, click on the tab that reads, 'New Registration' and enter the required details and submit the same. Candidates should make sure to note the Unique ID and Password being displayed on screen

Login using the same ID and Password that was displayed on the screen

Enter personal details, academic details, and other required documents, pay the application fee, and click on submit

Post completing the steps mentioned above, the NEET SS 2021 application form will be submitted. Candidates are advised to keep a copy of it for future references.

On January 10, 2022, the exam will be conducted for 2.5 hours duration. Exams will be conducted in CBT mode for 150 marks. Candidates can check the centre and timing details on the admit card. The details can be checked on official website nbe.edu.in.