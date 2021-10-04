NEET SS 2021: NBE Urges SC To Defer Exam To January To Give More Time To Candidates

The National Board of Education (NBE) has requested the Supreme Court of India to defer the NEET SS 2021. NBE had earlier scheduled to conduct the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test for Super Specialty Courses on November 13, 14, 2021. However, NBE notified changes in exam pattern in the month of September after which 41 Post Graduate doctors filed a writ petition challenging the 'last minute' and 'abrupt' changes.

NBE has now asked the top Court to postpone the exam to January 10- 11, 2022 so that the candidates can get enough time to prepare for the exam according to the revised paper pattern. The NBE says that the revised pattern gives students more flexibility and ensures that super specialty seats will not go vacant.

NEET SS 2021 Revised Exam Pattern

Earlier in the NEET SS exam followed 60:40 ratio. As per the notification, 60% weightage was given to questions in Super Specialty, while 40% weightage was given to questions from other courses. However, following the August 31 notification,100% of questions will be drawn from 'general medicines.' On Monday, the petitioners have presented their arguments and the matter is now scheduled to be heard on September 27, 2021. Shyam Divan who is a senior advocate and was appearing for the petitioners contended that as per the revised syllabus, all questions would be from general medicine. Candidates can check the revised exam pattern on the official website- nbe.edu.in.

"There were questions that were based on the practice that we did in Critical Care. Now they've completely transformed the same. There was no hint that there is going to be any change in pattern. This is a post graduate exam and the 60 percent speciality questions was a great leveller. (Now after revised syllabus) advantage to general medicine is enormous since hundred percent questions are from there," Senior Advocate Shyam Divan had told SC.

There are over 45 super speciality subjects under NEET SS 2021 exam. Candidates pursuing a broad speciality must be offered a choice of multiple specialities. The previous exam pattern didn't provide much flexibility. Hence, NBE argued in the Supreme Court that the change in exam patterns would provide flexibility to the students.