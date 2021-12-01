NEET SS Application Correction Window Opens Today At 3pm, Here's How To Make Changes

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock
National Board of Examinations will be opening the application correction window for NEET SS 2021 on December 1, 2021. All the candidates who had already applied before deadline and now want to make changes in the application form will be able to do it. Candidates will have to visit the Nat Board’s official website natboard.edu.in. As per the schedule, the application window will be opened in the second half at 3 pm and will be closed on December 7, 2021 (11.59 pm). Candidates should make sure to do the changes before the deadline as any requests made post-deadline will not be accepted.
Candidates can edit the information updated on the official website except for their name, email ID, nationality and test city. The details mentioned in the above-mentioned columns can not be edited by candidates. The candidates who had paid the examination fee for NEET SS 2021 by October 8, 2021, but due to any reason failed to update their choices for eligible super-speciality courses by November 22 can also submit their choices of super speciality programme. The deadline to do so is December 7, 2021.
Official notification reads, “Applications of such candidates who would fail to submit their choices of super specialty programme in the application form shall not be considered for NEET-SS 2021 and examination fee of such candidates shall be refunded in line with the NBEMS notice dated 07.10.2021”