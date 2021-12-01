NEET SS Application Correction Window Opens Today At 3pm, Here's How To Make Changes

National Board of Examinations will be opening the application correction window for NEET SS 2021 on December 1, 2021. All the candidates who had already applied before deadline and now want to make changes in the application form will be able to do it. Candidates will have to visit the Nat Board’s official website natboard.edu.in. As per the schedule, the application window will be opened in the second half at 3 pm and will be closed on December 7, 2021 (11.59 pm). Candidates should make sure to do the changes before the deadline as any requests made post-deadline will not be accepted.

Candidates can edit the information updated on the official website except for their name, email ID, nationality and test city. The details mentioned in the above-mentioned columns can not be edited by candidates. The candidates who had paid the examination fee for NEET SS 2021 by October 8, 2021, but due to any reason failed to update their choices for eligible super-speciality courses by November 22 can also submit their choices of super speciality programme. The deadline to do so is December 7, 2021.

NEET SS 2021 Important Dates

The application window was reopened on November 1, 2021

The deadline to submit applications is November 22, 2021

The application editing window will open on December 1, 2021 (3 pm)

The application correction window will close on December 7, 2021

NEET SS admit card will be released on January 3, 2022

NEET SS 2021 exam will be conducted on January 10, 2022

NEET SS application correction window: Here's how to make changes

For making changes in NEET SS application correction form, candidates will have to visit the official website nbe.edu.in.

On the Homepage, click on log in option. Candidates will then have to log in using the same ID and Password that was displayed on the screen during registration

The form will be displayed on the screen, candidates should make the changes and then click on submit

Candidates are also advised to keep a copy of it for future references.