NEET SS Revised Exam Pattern To Be Implemented In 2022, Not 2021, Centre Tells SC

NEET Supreme Court Update: The Centre on Wednesday, October 6 has made an announcement regarding the NEET SS 2021. The Centre has told the Supreme Court that it plans to implement the changes in the pattern of NEET super specialty examination from next year that is 2022 instead of implementing it from 2021. On Wednesday morning the top court also disposed of the batch of pleas of students who challenged the Center's decision to implement changes in NEET- Super Speciality Examination from this year. The Supreme Court has also left the question open on the validity of changes that have been done in the updated NEET SS exam pattern

Supreme Court on NEET SS Exam pattern

The Centre was being represented by Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati. The Bench was headed by Justice DY Chandrachud. She said, "The government in deference to the observations made by the Court and keeping in view the larger interest of candidates, has decided not to implement the revised pattern for NEET PG SS 2021."

"ASG Aishwarya Bhati states that decision has been taken by Union of India in consultation with National Medical Commission and National Board of Examination that modified pattern will be in effect from academic year 2022-23. Since the grievance stands addressed, petitions under Article 32 are disposed of. Since Centre has taken a decision to hold the NEET SS 2021 on the basis of erstwhile pattern which held the field till now, it is not necessary to adjudicate the validity of the modified pattern," the Supreme Court order said.

The Supreme Court emphasized on fact that the sudden change in pattern can cause grave prejudice to students and also send signals that medical education has become a business. "Just because you have authority can it be exercised (like this)? Would the heavens have fallen if it was done from next year? What would happen if a year's time would be given to students to prepare. Changing the pattern is in the domain of experts but do it in a way experts should do, not in this fashion. Otherwise, it sends a signal that the medical profession and medical regulation have also become a business! We hope better sense prevails," the Court had remarked.