Following the National Testing Agency (NTA) announcement of NEET 2021 results, 18-year-old Tanmay Gupta has created history by becoming the first candidate from Jammu and Kashmir to be among the national toppers. Tanmay Gupta secured All India Rank (AIR 1) securing 100 percentile in the medical entrance- National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG 2021). Gupta secured a perfect 720 along with AIR 1 Mrinal Kutteri and the female topper Karthika G Nair.

Tanmay Gupta scored full marks in the test and now made history by becoming the first student from Jammu to do so. Speaking to Republic TV, Gupta said that the achievement was indescribable. “It cannot be descried in words, it is amazing,” the NEET topper said. Speaking about his preparations for the exam, Gupta told Republic that he moved to Delhi after completing 10th standard board exams.

“I had 2 and half years to prepare for the exam and I moved to Delhi to prepare better,” Tanmay Gupta said. “I don’t think anybody thought I will top the exam, I simply gave my best,” he added. Speaking about the achievement, the topper’s family also noted that it is extra-ordinary. “We never dreamt of him being eligible to get a seat in AIIMS to study medicine,” said Akshay Gupta, Tanmay’s father. Tanmay’s mother said that he was in Delhi with his grandparents and prepared well for the exams being there.

The results for the NEET exams were announced by the NTA on November 1. The exam was conducted in pen and paper mode on September 12 across various parts of the country. This year, a total of 13.66 lakh candidates appeared for the medical entrance exam NEET-UG. The final answer key 2021 was released on its official website -- neet.nta.nic.in or nta.ac.in.

NEET Toppers 2021

Three candidates shared the NEET 2021 top position this year. Telangana's Mrinal Kutteri, Delhi's Tanmay Gupta and Maharashtra's Karhika G Nair ended up securing the AIR one with 720 marks each. According to NTA, the tie-breaking formula will be applied at the counselling stage. Here is a list of NEET Toppers 2021.

NEET Result 2021

NTA had conducted the NEET 2021 on September 12, 2021 at 3,682 centres in 202 cities and 9,548 Centre Superintendents/ Deputy Superintendents, 5,615 Observers, 2,69,378 Invigilators and 220 City Co-ordinators were involved in conducting the exam. The results of the exam was delayed from the original date of announcement after two candidates filed a plea in Bombay High Court to re-conduct their exams as their answer sheets were mixed on the day of the exam. The Bombay High Court had on October 20 ordered NTA to hold the results and conduct NEET again for these two candidates. NTA had then moved to Supreme Court challenging the HC order and said that they are unable to declare the results of 16 lakh candidates due to the case. In its judgement, the Supreme Court on October 28 rejected the Bombay HC order and permitted the National Testing Agency to declare the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) for admission to undergraduate medical courses across the country. A bench comprising Justices L Nageswara Rao, Sanjiv Khanna and B R Gavai stayed the Bombay High Court’s recent order asking the NTA not to declare the NEET results and conduct re-examination for two aspirants whose question papers and OMR sheets had got mixed up at a centre in Maharashtra.

