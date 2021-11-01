Last Updated:

NEET Toppers 2021: 3 Candidates Bag AIR-1; Tie-breaking Formula To Be Applied

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) results are out and three candidates have topped the position across the country. Read more.

Written By
Princia Hendriques
NEET Toppers 2021

Image: PTI


The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET) results have been declared today i.e on November 1 by the National Testing Agency, NTA. The scorecards were declared through candidates' personal emails by the agency this year. Three candidates have ended up securing the All India Rank one in the medical entrance exam.

The exam was conducted in pen and paper mode on September 12 across various parts of the country. This year, a total of 13.66 lakh candidates appeared for the medical entrance exam NEET-UG. The final answer key 2021 was released on its official website --  neet.nta.nic.in or nta.ac.in.

NEET Toppers 2021

Three candidates shared the NEET 2021 top position this year. Telangana's Mrinal Kutteri, Delhi's Tanmay Gupta and Maharashtra's Karhika G Nair ended up securing the AIR one with 720 marks each. According to NTA, the tie-breaking formula will be applied at the counselling stage. Here is a list of NEET Toppers 2021.

  1. Telangana's Mrinal Kutteri - 720 marks
  2. Delhi's Tanmay Gupta- 720 marks
  3. Maharashtra's Karhika G Nair- 720 marks
  4. Aman Tripathi- 716 marks
  5. Agra's Nikhar Bansal- 715 marks

According to a report from PTI, 15 students were identified using unfair means in the NEET-UG exam. The results of the students have been cancelled by NTA. 

Image: PTI

Tags: NEET Toppers 2021, neet result 2021, neet 2021
First Published:
