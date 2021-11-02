NEET Toppers 2021: Karthika Nair Becomes Topper Among Girls, Scores Perfect 100 Percentile

NEET toppers 2021: National Eligibility cum Entrance Test result has been released on Monday evening by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Among the female candidates, Karthika Nair has become topper among female. She shares the same marks with two others and has secured All India Rank 1 in NEET UG.

To be noted that rank holder Karthika is among the top 3 students with a perfect score of 720 in the medical entrance exam. While she was talking to media, she revealed that it was her birthday on Monday and the results came out unexpectedly. Talking about studies and the career ahead, she said that BIology is her favorite subject and as of now she dreams of becoming an Oncologist. She also emphasized the point that she is eager to try her hands in different fields.

While giving an interview to Aakash Institute, she mentioned that Biology is her favorite subject. In that she loves zoology and she does not like Physics at all. On being asked why so, she said that it involves a lot of calculation and she was never good with numbers since childhood.

NEET 2021 UG Topper thanks parents for constant support

Karthika Nair on the result day thanked her parents for the constant support and for motivating her every day. She also said that during her preparation, she tried to learn from her mistakes every day. Even on days when she feared making silly mistakes in exams, she made sure that she worked hard to overcome them.

Karthika Nair is a student of Aakash BYJU's coaching institute. The topper expressed gratitude and thanked the Institute for constant support and teaching even during the lockdown. Talking about the success mantra she said, "It is important for everyone to not miss their classes, even if the subject matter being taught is repetitive. Along with that, giving tests help further in the preparation."