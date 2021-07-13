NEET (UG) 2021: Application Process To Begin Today, Exam On September 12

NEET (UG) 2021: National Eligibility cum Entrance Test is scheduled to be held on 12th September 2021 across India following COVID-19 protocols. The application process for the same will start today at 5 pm. Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on 12th July took to Twitter to inform the same. He tweeted, "The NEET (UG) 2021 will be held on 12th September 2021 across the country following COVID-19 protocols. The application process will begin from 5 pm tomorrow through the NTA website(s)."

NEET UG: How to apply

Go to the official website https://nta.ac.in/​​​​​​

Go to 'Latest@NTA' column on the homepage and click on 'Registration for NEET UG 2021’ link

Candidates are advised to read instructions carefully before clicking on proceed

An application form will be displayed on the screen, enter required details

Upload the documents required, pay application fee, and click on submit

Download and take a printout of the confirmation page

Documents required for application

Scanned Passport size photograph (recent)

Signature of candidate

Left-hand thumb impression

Class 10 certificate and other certificates

COVID-19 protocols for NEET exams

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan further said that in order to successfully maintain social distancing at centers, the number of cities where examination will be conducted has been increased by 43. Earlier it was 155 now it is 198. He tweeted, "In order to ensure social distancing norms, number of cities where examination will be conducted has been increased from 155 to 198. The number of examination centres will also be increased from the 3862 centres used in 2020."

While talking about COVID-19 protocols to be followed on exam day, Minister said that face masks will be provided to students at centre. He tweeted, "To ensure adherence to COVID-19 protocols, face mask will be provided to all candidates at the centre. Staggered time slots during entry and exit, contactless registration, proper sanitisation, seating with social distancing etc. will also be ensured."

National Testing Agency (NTA) has been established as a premier, specialist, autonomous, and self-sustained testing organization to conduct entrance examinations for admission in higher educational institutions. NTA will be conducting NEET exams on September 12. Earlier exam was scheduled to be held on 1st August 2021. NTA will be releasing guidelines that will be followed while sitting for exams in a few days. Today. NTA will open application window. To be noted that every year, at least 14 lakh students appear for the medical entrance exam.