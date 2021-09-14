NEET UG 2021: How To Calculate NEET Rank Based On Expected Marks, Check Here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted NEET-UG 2021 on September 12. Lakhs of candidates who appeared in the exam are eagerly waiting for the answer key and NEET 2021 Results. As per media reports, the official answer key is expected to be released within the next 10 days, while the NEET 2021 result is going to be published in a month or so. Candidates can check both the answer key and the result by visiting the official website of NEET 2021.

One can use unofficial answer keys to predict the score in the exam, till the official key is not released. To calculate the expected All India Rank, a candidate must have the raw score. Below is the table, where NEET-UG 2021 marks vs rank predictors are provided. This is based on last year's data and it can, however, vary this year.

Marks Scored (Out of 720) Expected All India Rank 691-720 1 681-690 20-80 671-680 80-200 661-670 200-450 651-660 450-950 641-650 950-1,700 631-640 1,700-2,500 621-630 2,500-4,000 611-620 4,000-5,500 601-610 5,500-7,500 591-600 7,500-10,000 581-590 10,000-12,800 571-580 12,800-13,000 561-570 13,000-16,000 551-560 16,000-19,000 541-550 19,000-23,000 531-540 23,000-27,000 521-530 27,000-32,000 511-520 32,000-37,000 501-510 37,000-44,000 491-500 44,000-51,000 481-490 51,000-55,000 471-480 55,000-58,000 461-470 58,000-68,000 451-460 68,000-73,000 441-460 73,000-80,000 431-440 80,000-82,000 421-430 82,000-89,000 411-410 89,000-99,000 401-410 99,000-1,20,000 381-400 1,20,000-1,30,000 361-380 1,30,000-1,45,000 341-360 1,45,000-1,70,000 321-340 1,70,000-1,90,000 301-320 1,90,000-2,28,000 281-300 2,28,000-3,00,000 261-280 3,00,000-3,40,000 241-260 3,40,000-3,60,000 221-240 3,60,000-4,15,000 201-220 4,15,000-4,50,000 181-200 4,50,000-5,05,000 161-180 5,05,000-5,80,000 141-160 5,80,000-6,10,000 121-140 6,10,000-7,50,000 101-120 7,50,000-8,70,000 81-100 8,70,000-10,00,000 61-80 10,00,000-11,68,000 41-60 11,68,000-13,10,000 21-40 13,10,000-14,00,000 0-20 14,00,000+

Above is the rank vs marks based on previous years. It must be noted that the above-mentioned table can give an estimate of the rank and will not give an accurate result.

NEET 2021: Here's how to calculate the NEET 2021 scores | More details

Students can calculate their NEET 2021 score using the following formula: Total NEET 2021 score = (number of correct answers x 4)-(number of incorrect answers)1. Lakhs of candidates take part in the exam, so it may happen that some candidates may get equal marks, and in such a situation, the NTA will use a tie-breaker. NTA is the biggest undergraduate medical exam in India. Candidates who qualify for the NEET exam will be eligible to get admission in MBBS, BDS, BUMS, BHMS, BAMS, BSMS.

Image: Unsplash