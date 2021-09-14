Last Updated:

NEET UG 2021: How To Calculate NEET Rank Based On Expected Marks, Check Here

NEET UG 2021: One can use unofficial keys/previous year keys to predict the score in the exam, till the official key is not released. Check how to calculate.

NEET UG 2021, NEET score

The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted NEET-UG 2021 on September 12. Lakhs of candidates who appeared in the exam are eagerly waiting for the answer key and NEET 2021 Results. As per media reports, the official answer key is expected to be released within the next 10 days, while the NEET 2021 result is going to be published in a month or so. Candidates can check both the answer key and the result by visiting the official website of NEET 2021. 

One can use unofficial answer keys to predict the score in the exam, till the official key is not released. To calculate the expected All India Rank, a candidate must have the raw score. Below is the table, where NEET-UG 2021 marks vs rank predictors are provided. This is based on last year's data and it can, however, vary this year.

 

 

Marks Scored (Out of 720)

 

 

Expected All India Rank

 

 

691-720

 

 1

 

681-690

 

 

20-80

 

 

671-680

 

 

80-200

 

 

661-670

 

 

200-450

 

 

651-660

 

 

450-950

 

 

641-650

 

 

950-1,700

 

 

631-640

 

 

1,700-2,500

 

 

621-630

 

 

2,500-4,000

 

 

611-620

 

 

4,000-5,500

 

 

601-610

 

 

5,500-7,500

 

 

591-600

 

 

7,500-10,000

 

 

581-590

 

 

10,000-12,800

 

 

571-580

 

 

12,800-13,000

 

 

561-570

 

 

13,000-16,000

 

 

551-560

 

 

16,000-19,000

 

 

541-550

 

 

19,000-23,000

 

 

531-540

 

 

23,000-27,000

 

 

521-530

 

 

27,000-32,000

 

 

511-520

 

 

32,000-37,000

 

 

501-510

 

 

37,000-44,000

 

 

491-500

 

 

44,000-51,000

 

 

481-490

 

 

51,000-55,000

 

 

471-480

 

 

55,000-58,000

 

 

461-470

 

 

58,000-68,000

 

 

451-460

 

 

68,000-73,000

 

 

441-460

 

 

73,000-80,000

 

 

431-440

 

 

80,000-82,000

 

 

421-430

 

 

82,000-89,000

 

 

411-410

 

 

89,000-99,000

 

 

401-410

 

 

99,000-1,20,000

 

 

381-400

 

 

1,20,000-1,30,000

 

 

361-380

 

 

1,30,000-1,45,000

 

 

341-360

 

 

1,45,000-1,70,000

 

 

321-340

 

 

1,70,000-1,90,000

 

 

301-320

 

 

1,90,000-2,28,000

 

 

281-300

 

 

2,28,000-3,00,000

 

 

261-280

 

 

3,00,000-3,40,000

 

 

241-260

 

 

3,40,000-3,60,000

 

 

221-240

 

 

3,60,000-4,15,000

 

 

201-220

 

 

4,15,000-4,50,000

 

 

181-200

 

 

4,50,000-5,05,000

 

 

161-180

 

 

5,05,000-5,80,000

 

 

141-160

 

 

5,80,000-6,10,000

 

 

121-140

 

 

6,10,000-7,50,000

 

 

101-120

 

 

7,50,000-8,70,000

 

 

81-100

 

 

8,70,000-10,00,000

 

 

61-80

 

10,00,000-11,68,000

 

 

41-60

 

 

11,68,000-13,10,000

 

 

21-40

 

 

13,10,000-14,00,000

 

 

0-20

 

 

14,00,000+
  • Above is the rank vs marks based on previous years. It must be noted that the above-mentioned table can give an estimate of the rank and will not give an accurate result.

NEET 2021: Here's how to calculate the NEET 2021 scores | More details

Students can calculate their NEET 2021 score using the following formula: Total NEET 2021 score = (number of correct answers x 4)-(number of incorrect answers)1. Lakhs of candidates take part in the exam, so it may happen that some candidates may get equal marks, and in such a situation, the NTA will use a tie-breaker. NTA is the biggest undergraduate medical exam in India. Candidates who qualify for the NEET exam will be eligible to get admission in MBBS, BDS, BUMS, BHMS, BAMS, BSMS. 

