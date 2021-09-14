NEET UG 2021: How To Calculate NEET Rank Based On Expected Marks, Check Here

Quick links:
The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted NEET-UG 2021 on September 12. Lakhs of candidates who appeared in the exam are eagerly waiting for the answer key and NEET 2021 Results. As per media reports, the official answer key is expected to be released within the next 10 days, while the NEET 2021 result is going to be published in a month or so. Candidates can check both the answer key and the result by visiting the official website of NEET 2021.
One can use unofficial answer keys to predict the score in the exam, till the official key is not released. To calculate the expected All India Rank, a candidate must have the raw score. Below is the table, where NEET-UG 2021 marks vs rank predictors are provided. This is based on last year's data and it can, however, vary this year.
|
Marks Scored (Out of 720)
|
Expected All India Rank
|
691-720
|1
|
681-690
|
20-80
|
671-680
|
80-200
|
661-670
|
200-450
|
651-660
|
450-950
|
641-650
|
950-1,700
|
631-640
|
1,700-2,500
|
621-630
|
2,500-4,000
|
611-620
|
4,000-5,500
|
601-610
|
5,500-7,500
|
591-600
|
7,500-10,000
|
581-590
|
10,000-12,800
|
571-580
|
12,800-13,000
|
561-570
|
13,000-16,000
|
551-560
|
16,000-19,000
|
541-550
|
19,000-23,000
|
531-540
|
23,000-27,000
|
521-530
|
27,000-32,000
|
511-520
|
32,000-37,000
|
501-510
|
37,000-44,000
|
491-500
|
44,000-51,000
|
481-490
|
51,000-55,000
|
471-480
|
55,000-58,000
|
461-470
|
58,000-68,000
|
451-460
|
68,000-73,000
|
441-460
|
73,000-80,000
|
431-440
|
80,000-82,000
|
421-430
|
82,000-89,000
|
411-410
|
89,000-99,000
|
401-410
|
99,000-1,20,000
|
381-400
|
1,20,000-1,30,000
|
361-380
|
1,30,000-1,45,000
|
341-360
|
1,45,000-1,70,000
|
321-340
|
1,70,000-1,90,000
|
301-320
|
1,90,000-2,28,000
|
281-300
|
2,28,000-3,00,000
|
261-280
|
3,00,000-3,40,000
|
241-260
|
3,40,000-3,60,000
|
221-240
|
3,60,000-4,15,000
|
201-220
|
4,15,000-4,50,000
|
181-200
|
4,50,000-5,05,000
|
161-180
|
5,05,000-5,80,000
|
141-160
|
5,80,000-6,10,000
|
121-140
|
6,10,000-7,50,000
|
101-120
|
7,50,000-8,70,000
|
81-100
|
8,70,000-10,00,000
|
61-80
|
10,00,000-11,68,000
|
41-60
|
11,68,000-13,10,000
|
21-40
|
13,10,000-14,00,000
|
0-20
|
14,00,000+
Students can calculate their NEET 2021 score using the following formula: Total NEET 2021 score = (number of correct answers x 4)-(number of incorrect answers)1. Lakhs of candidates take part in the exam, so it may happen that some candidates may get equal marks, and in such a situation, the NTA will use a tie-breaker. NTA is the biggest undergraduate medical exam in India. Candidates who qualify for the NEET exam will be eligible to get admission in MBBS, BDS, BUMS, BHMS, BAMS, BSMS.