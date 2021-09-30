NEET UG 2021: SC Allows OCI Candidates To Appear For General Category Counselling

The Supreme Court on Thursday passed an order related to NEET-2021 counselling. The order aims to allow Overseas Citizens of India (OCI) to participate in the NEET-UG 2021 counselling in the general category. This comes in response to a petition that was filed by OCI candidates. The petition challenges a notification that as issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs to treat them at par with Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) for the purpose of college admissions.

Supreme Court NEET counselling update

Supreme Court said , “We are of the view that at least for this academic year 2021-2022 petitioners are entitled to be considered for admission to all medical seats where OCIs were eligible (earlier). This interim order is confined to 2021-22. Therefore we direct the NTA to declare the result of the examination taken by the petitioners and the eligible petitioners are permitted to appear for the counselling in the general category. This order is confined to the academic year 2021-2022”

The plea highlighted that OCIs like petitioners have undergone many years of schooling in India. It also established that their families live and also work in India. It said that despite the same, they are not allowed to compete with the general pool of candidates and are also being forced to compete for a very small number of seats reserved for NRIs. If they will be treated as NRI it will mean that they will have to pay excessive admission fees that accompany the NRI quota seats. It further states that these candidates will not be able to afford the fee unlike NRIs whose families are living and working in the global west and have more access to financial resources.