NEET UG 2021 To Be Conducted Today, Check Guidelines Before Taking Exams

NEET UG exam for the year 2021 will be conducted today between 2 pm and 5 pm. Registered candidates should read this to check exam day guidelines.

NEET

NEET 2021 Update: The National Testing Agency is all set to conduct the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET 2021) on Sunday, September 12, 2021. The NEET examination is conducted for admission to undergraduate medical courses in India. To be noted that the NEET exam had to be conducted earlier this year, but it got postponed because of the second wave of COVID-19, 2021. After a long wait, the NEET UG or Under Graduate exam will be held in over 200 cities today.

NEET UG Test: Date and Time

  • The NEET UG exam will be conducted on September 12, 2021
  • The exam will be conducted in the second half between 2 pm and 5 pm

The approval for conducting NEET was given to NTA by the Supreme Court. The top court said not to postpone it any further and conduct Medical Entrance Exam NEET as per schedule. The court rejected a plea filed by some students saying NEET was clashing with other exams. The Supreme Court said, “Over 16 lakh students take NEET. It can't be deferred on a plea of few students.”

Points to consider before taking exam

  • It is mandatory to carry the admit cards to the test centre
  • The COVID guidelines have already be mentioned on the card, read it very carefully and follow the same
  • At exam centre, students will be provided with N95 masks
  • Students can carry their own sanitiser bottles
  • Mandatory frisking and dress code are among measures taken by the agency to ensure no student can adopt any unfair means (UFM) to clear the highly competitive exam.
  • Candidates will also have to carry the proforma along with admit card which must have a post card-size (4”X6”.) color photo
  • Candidates should not forget to carry ID card along with other documents
  • The entry will be closed at 1.30 pm at all the 202 centres across India
