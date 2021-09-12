NEET UG 2021 To Be Conducted Today, Check Guidelines Before Taking Exams

NEET 2021 Update: The National Testing Agency is all set to conduct the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET 2021) on Sunday, September 12, 2021. The NEET examination is conducted for admission to undergraduate medical courses in India. To be noted that the NEET exam had to be conducted earlier this year, but it got postponed because of the second wave of COVID-19, 2021. After a long wait, the NEET UG or Under Graduate exam will be held in over 200 cities today.

NEET UG Test: Date and Time

The NEET UG exam will be conducted on September 12, 2021

The exam will be conducted in the second half between 2 pm and 5 pm

The approval for conducting NEET was given to NTA by the Supreme Court. The top court said not to postpone it any further and conduct Medical Entrance Exam NEET as per schedule. The court rejected a plea filed by some students saying NEET was clashing with other exams. The Supreme Court said, “Over 16 lakh students take NEET. It can't be deferred on a plea of few students.”

Points to consider before taking exam