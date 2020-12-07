NEET-UG: 5 Medical Colleges To Allot Seats To The Children Of COVID-19 Warriors

In a bid to support families of the COVID-19 warriors, five medical colleges all across the country have decided to allot one seat each for the children of those who died in the line of work. The five institutes include: MGIMS Wardha in Maharashtra, Lady Hardinge Medical College in New Delhi, NSCB Medical College, Jabalpur, in Madhya Pradesh, JLN Medical College, Ajmer, in Rajasthan and Government Medical College, Haldwani, in Uttarakhand. However, these five seats will only be available to the candidates who cleared the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET-UG) which was held in the month of September.

New quota introduced

Candidates can also apply for these seats through Directorate of Medical Education (DME) or Directorate of Health Services (DHS) of their domicile states. According to a tally by the Johns Hopkins University, India has recorded a total of 9,677,203 cases with 140,590 fatalities. To support the children and families of those who lost their lives while serving people, the government decided to come up with this measure.

Termed as ‘Wards of Covid Warriors’, the category was introduced in the month of November. This was done when the result of round 1 of NEET counselling was released. The NEET online counselling process for Round 1 had started from October 28 and ended on November 2, where the payment and choice filling options were also completed before November 2 itself. The seat allotment processing then went on till November 4th, and the MCC round 1 result was declared on November 6.

MCC conducts the central counselling for MBBS and BDS seats in a total of 15% of seats across India. State-wise counselling sessions are held for the remaining seats. Seats to medical and dental seats in India will be granted after the NEET counselling 2020 process is completed. This year, the admission to JIPMER and AIIMS will also be given based on NEET counselling.

(Image Credits: Shutterstock)