NEET UG Counselling 2021: MCC Releases Notice For CW Candidates, Check Here

NEET Counselling 2021: Medical Counselling Committee has released an important notice for candidates applying under CW category. Medical Council Committee will soon release the date for NEET UG 2021 counselling. Around 16 lakh candidates are waiting for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, Undergraduate or NEET UG Counselling 2021. Candidates can view the notice here and can also visit the official website mcc.nic.in for more details.

NEET UG Counselling 2021: Check dates for CW candidates

Old date to upload documents was December 7, 2021

The new date to upload documents is December 12, 2021, till 5 pm

NEET UG Counselling 2021 official notice reads, "It is notified that the time for submission of documents for entitlement/concession for seeking admission under CW category (85% Delhi Quota) to various UG courses for the Academic Year 2021-22 has been further extended from 7th December 2021 to 12th December 2021 upto 5:00 p.m. The portal has been activated for submission of documents."

MCC NEET UG Counselling Reservation

As per the reservation policy of the central government NEET UG Counselling is subjected to following A ll India Quota (AIQ):

Schedule Caste- 15 per cent

Schedule Tribe- 7.5 per cent

PwD- 5 per cent Horizontal Reservation

OBC (Non- Creamy Layer)- 27 per cent (Only in national institutes or central universities)

EWS- 10 per cent (Only in national institutes or central universities

NEET UG Counselling Updates

Candidates will have to get themselves registered at mcc.nic.in for NEET counselling for MBBS/BDS courses. Post-registration, candidates will be given an option of filling choice of subjects and institutions or colleges in order of their preference. Registered students will then have to allot seats through MCC NEET counselling. It will depend on the filled choices and availability of seats. Students will also be given a facility to modify the choices and once the stipulated time is over the choices will be locked automatically.

