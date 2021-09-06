NEET-UG21 Exams: Supreme Court Refuses To Entertain Plea To Defer Medical Entrance Test

The Supreme Court on Monday refused to entertain a petition from a group of students seeking deferment of the NEET-UG21 examinations. The students who are also taking the CBSE Private, Patracahr and Compartment exams sought to defer the NEET-UG21 exams which commences on September 12. The apex court bench of Justice AM Khanwilkar, Justice Hrishikesh Roy and Justice CT Ravikumar stated that the court cannot meddle with the exam schedule for the concerns of few students.

SC refuses to entertain petition seeking deferment of NEET-UG21 exams

The Court instead suggested that the students should 'burn the midnight oil' and prepare for the examinations. It further stated that the Court's intervention would cause 'strain and pain' to many students. Moreover, it also asked the petitioners to refrain from using the apex court as a platform to defer the exams. However, the Court said that the students are free to make a representation before the authorities. After hearing the arguments of Advocate Shoeb Alam who was appearing for the petitioners, the Court passed the following order:

"Relief claimed is to quash public notice issued scheduling NEET UG 2021 on 12th sept. For reasons canvassed by petitioners’ counsel we are not impressed nor willing to show any indulgence to petitioners or allow them to invoke remedy under Article 32," "If petitioners so desire they are free to make representations to competent authority who may consider it on its own merits at earliest. Beyond this we make it clear we haven’t expressed any opinion on several opinions canvassed," the bench added

The advocate appearing for students requested the bench to allow the petitioners to make a representation. However, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta responded and said that preparations have already been made for the exams. Mehta added that many candidates have already made travel arrangements for the same. The bench said that the only relief it can grant is to allow the petitioners to make a representation before the concerned authorities.