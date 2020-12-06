'NEP 2020 Aims At Addressing Revamping All Aspects Of Edu Structure': Himachal Pradesh CM

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Saturday said that National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 would revamp all aspects of India's education structure and will address the growing developmental imperatives. In a speech at a webinar organised by WEEXPO India 2020 from Shimla, Thakur said that ‘The National Education Policy (NEP)’ envisions an education system that pushes to transform India for the better as the concept is rooted in the Indian ethos, according to an ANI report. The National Education Policy (NEP) envisions education that contributes directly to transforming India, that is Bharat, sustainably into an equitable and vibrant knowledge society, by providing high-quality education to all, and thereby making India a global knowledge superpower,” Thakur said, addressing a virtual seminar organized by WEEXPO India 2020 from Shimla.

Emphasizing that the "New Education Policy" will be a boon for the bright and strong future of the students, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur stressed that upliftment of education in India would imply enhancing the curriculum and pedagogy of the institutions nationwide that thrives on a deep sense of respect towards the Fundamental Duties and Constitutional values. “Bonding with one''s country and conscious awareness of one''s roles and responsibilities in a changing world is integral,” CM Thakur said. Further, Thakur implored that the students must have a deep-rooted pride in being Indian, “ in spirit, intellect, and deeds, as well as to develop knowledge, skills, values, and dispositions that support responsible commitment to human rights, sustainable development, and living, and global well-being, thereby reflecting a truly global citizen.”

NEP to be implemented in states

Hailing the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi that fostered the New Education Policy (NEP) after 34 long years of hopes, Thakur asserted that the state governments had also initiated work in order to effectively implement the National Education Policy in the state and to achieve the desired goals. The Himachal CM lauded the efforts of the WEEXPO INDIA and the vision of its founder Dr. SK Narayanan Swami of converging the world into one with a knowledge-based education from grassroots to university level. Thakur informed that the literacy rate of Himachal Pradesh was second-best in the country after Kerala.

