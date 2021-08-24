NEP 2020: Dharmendra Pradhan Launches Major Initiatives On 1 Year Of NEP Implementation

Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan will on Tuesday launch a booklet on one-year of the implementation of New Education Policy (NEP) 2020. The booklet will be launched virtually. The booklet has been prepared by the department of school education and literacy, ministry of education in order to commemorate one year of the implementation of NEP 2020.

The programme began at 10:15 am today, on August 24. The event can be watched live on the official twitter handle of the education minister Dharmendra Pradhan and education ministry as well as on its YouTube channel. The programme is attended by senior officials of the Department and Heads of Autonomous Institutions and senior officers from the School Education Department from all States and UTs, and will be followed by a workshop with the states and UTs, SCERTs on the way forward for NIPUN Bharat Mission.

1 year of implementation of NEP 2020: Major initiatives launched

Along with the launch of the booklet, the education minister will also launch some major NEP 2020 initiatives. These initiatives include: NIPUN Bharat FLN tools and resources on DIKSHA, which is a separate vertical for FLN resources developed under DIKSHA to assist and mentor States/UTs and teachers for implementing NIPUN Bharat; Virtual School of NIOSfor providing advanced digital learning platforms through Virtual Live Classrooms and Virtual Labs; Alternate Academic Calendar 2021-22 of NCERT containing week-wise plan of interesting and challenging activities, with reference to learning outcomes, themes and chapters taken from syllabus or textbook. Union Education Minister along with Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment, Dr Virender Kumar will also launch, ‘Priya’- Accessibility booklet developed by NCERT in collaboration with Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disability for ingraining the concept and significance of accessibility in children right from their formative years itself as a move towards inclusive education.

A press note issued by PIB India reads, "As the National Education Policy 2020 envisions a substantial transformation in the entire education system at all stages, the Department of School Education and Literacy took the implementation of the NEP 2020 on a mission mode and has prepared a flexible, interactive, indicative and inclusive NEP implementation plan called SARTHAQ. The Department has accomplished 62 major milestones in this one year, which will transform the school education sector. These include: NIPUN Bharat Mission on Foundational Literacy and Numeracy, aligning of the Samagra Shiksha scheme with the NEP 2020, Vidya Pravesh- a three months School Preparation Module, Blue print of National Digital Education Architecture (NDEAR), capacity building of Secondary teachers under NISHTHA, Assessment reforms, Digital content on on DIKSHA, etc."