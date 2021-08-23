NEP 2020: Karnataka Government To Implement National Education Policy Today

The Karnataka State government is all set to implement the National Education Policy (NEP-2020) in the state. This information has been announced by the Karnataka Minister for Higher Education Dr. CN Ashwatha Narayana. He said that Karnataka has decided to implement NEP in the state. He also said that the government is planning to reach out to every college through the universities in Karnataka to discuss ways to improve education. The Karnataka state education minister said that it is the need of the hour to improve the education quality. This decision has been taken in view of growing competition in the education field.

The tweet reads, "National Education Policy - 2020 to be launched from today. Chief Minister Shri @BSBommai And Higher Education Minister Shri @drashwathcn in presence of Union Minister Shri @dpradhanbjp will inaugurate NEP Karnataka"

Karnataka CM to launch NEP

It is being said that the Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Somappa Bommai will also launch New Education policy Karnataka. Along with launching NEP 2020 Karnataka education department is also taking steps to create awareness about the policy among the student community. Faculty and management staffs of educational institutions are also being informed and trained about the policy by conducting interactions, seminars, and workshops.

The universities of Karnataka have also been told to set up separate helplines. The helpline staff will be answering questions related to the policy which will be made available through media and posted on social media platforms. Along with NEP, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will virtually inaugurate the Unified University and College Management System on Monday, August 29, 2021.

NEP 2020

The National Education Policy 2020 envisions India's approach to a modern education system. The new policy replaced the previous National Policy on Education in 1986. The policy is a comprehensive framework for no only elementary education but also higher education. The policy aims to transform India's education system by 2040. While introducing the policy, the government had clarified that students would not be forced to study any particular language. However, it maintained that the medium of instruction would not be shifted from English to any regional language.