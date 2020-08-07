'NEP 2020 will Be Foundation For 21st Century India,' Says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday asserted that the new National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 will be the foundation for the 21st century India that will propel the country on the path of growth.

While addressing the 'Conclave on Transformational Reforms in Higher Education under National Education Policy', PM Modi said that NEP 2020 is not just a circular but it is a 'resolve' and for the effective implementation the people need to show 'will power'.

To make the present and future of the nation, it is a major opportunity to give direction to the future generation, PM said. "NEP will be 21st century India's foundation. The kind of skills and education our youths need is the focus on NEP. To propel India on the growth path, empower the people of the country, NEP is dedicated to these goals," PM Modi said.

PM Modi criticised the 'herd mentality' that is prevailing under the previous education policies and stressed on the need for critical thinking for all-round development of students. He said there were no major changes in the Indian education system in the past few years which has to lead the society to encourage herd mentality, instead of curiosity and imagination.

"India's students should study in a scientific way. In fast-changing times and situations, when the youth will study they will construct a stronger India. In the earlier system, innovative ways were not respected but it promoted herd mentality. There was a rush to create engineers, doctors and lawyers and no stress was laid on critical thinking. Till the moment our education does not have critical thinking and purpose, it will not be complete," he said.

There were no major changes in our education system in past few yrs. It caused our society to encourage herd mentality, instead of curiosity & imagination. How can youth develop critical & innovative ability if there's no passion in our education, no purpose of education?: PM

Change in the education system is a step forward: PM

The Prime Minister further said that education needs to propel people on a creative and commitment-driven life and the change in the education system from 10+2 to 5+3+3+4 is a step towards that. "The questions that we were faced with at the start was whether our education propels us on a creative and commitment-driven life. The second question is whether our education system empowers youth and society. The education system needed to be changed with changing times. We had to move from the 10+2 system to 5+3+3+4 system," he said.

The Prime Minister also promoted the NEP for its provision for imparting education in mother tongue till class V saying that it will impart better understanding. He also stressed the need to create a system with multiple exit options for students as it will lead to better results on the vocational front.

"We have to make our students' global citizens. We have to also take care that they should also be connected to their roots. NEP has been designed keeping these factors in mind. There is no doubt in the fact that teaching in the mother tongue yields better results. Keeping this factor in mind, imparting education in mother tongue till class 5 has been proposed in NEP," he said.



Prime Minister Modi also said every student should get an opportunity to pursue his or her passion. On most occasions, when students go for doing jobs, they realise that what they have studied does not count for much in employment. Sometimes students have to skip their education to pursue a job. Due to this reason, multiple exit options have been given to students under NEP. There is a need to prepare the youth for multiple professions as change is inevitable, he added.

