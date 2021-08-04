NEP First Anniversary: Anurag Thakur Avers, ‘Along With Education, It Encourages Sports’

The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports hosted a webinar today to commemorate the first anniversary of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. The topic of the webinar was, "Impact of National Education Policy, 2020 on Youth Empowerment and Sports Development."

Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Anurag Singh Thakur gave the keynote address as the chief guest. During the speech, minister Anurag Thakur said that he believes NEP 2020 will make the future of Indian youth ready and will emphasise the holistic development of India's young minds, with a focus on skill development as the decisive element in achieving Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi's vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat.

Even middle school kids will receive hands-on instruction in practical areas such as carpentry, plumbing, electrical repair, gardening, ceramics, and needlework, among others.

Plan of Action discussed in the Webinar

The strategy has established a goal of offering vocational skills to at least 50% of pupils by 2025, with the goal of allowing students to extend their vocational skills gained in school to higher education. By instilling an entrepreneurial mindset in kids and enabling them to transition from job searchers to job creators.

It will also be used for athletics to create a comprehensive educational experience for kids, which will help them develop team spirit and mental agility. Youth education should be flexible, interest-driven, and aptitude-driven. For youth's employability and professional advancement, online and digital education is essential. The number of young people who drop out of schools should be reduced along with the assurance of all young people have equal access to education at all levels.

In the webinar, Minister of State for Youth Affairs & Sports, Nisith Pramanik also stated that youth in India are between the ages of 15 and 29, accounting for over 27.5% of the country's population, or roughly one out of every four people.

He further said that India is the world's youngest country, and it is undergoing rapid transformation. The National Education Policy 2020 aims to empower young people. Along with education, NEP 2020 encourages sports. It allows students to stay fit while also assisting in their mental, intellectual, and social development.

At the conference, several dignitaries were present to celebrate the anniversary. Prof. DP Singh, Founder of Swami Vivekananda Youth Movement (SVYM) & Member, Capacity Building Commission, Dr R. Balasubramaniam, Director of IIM Rohtak, Prof. Dheeraj Sharma, Director of RGNIYD, Sriperumbudur, TN were among the noteworthy speakers who spoke at the event.

Vice-Chancellor of Manipur's National Sports University, Prof. Sibnath Deb Professor and Head of the Department of Political Science at Delhi University, Shri. R.C. Mishra Shri Ravi Mital were also present.

(Image Source: PTI)