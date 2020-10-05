NEST 2020 Answer Key Out; NEST Result 2020 To Be Announced On October 10

The conducting body of NEST has recently released the National Entrance Screening Test or NEST answer key. Candidates can check the inbox of their registered email addresses that they filled for NEST 2020 earlier. Moreover, they can send any objection on the NEST answer key on the official website of NEST 2020 at nest2020@cbs.ac.in. So, we have mentioned further details about the NEST answer key and other information regarding the NEST exam that you must check out right away.

NEST 2020: NEST answer key out

The conducting body has announced the National Entrance Screening Test or NEST answer key on the registered email addresses of the candidates for NEST 2020. So, students can find the same in their inboxes. Additionally, in case of any issue regarding the NEST provisional answer key, they can object on the official website of NEST exam 2020 at nest2020@cbs.ac.in. According to the official notification, candidates can provide appropriate representations for NEST answer key on or before October 6, 2020, Tuesday by 11 am. Moreover, they need to give their NEST 2020 roll number and question ID for any queries related to NEST answer key for NEST exam 2020.

Students take NEST 2020 exam for seeking admission to the National Institute of Science Education and Research or NISER, Bhubaneshwar and the University of Mumbai - Department of Atomic Energy Centre for Excellence in Basic Sciences or UM- DAE CEBS. The NEST exam 2020 took place on September 29, 2020, Tuesday. The entrance test for admission to a five-year integrated M.Sc course reportedly took place in 90 cities across the country.

NEST result 2020 to be out soon

Meanwhile, NEST 2020 will announce the counselling schedule for NISER Bhubaneswar and CEBS Mumbai after the results are out. NEST result 2020 will reportedly come out on October 10, 2020. So, here are steps for students to check their NEST Result 2020 on the official website of NEST 2020:

How to check NEST result 2020?

Students need to visit the official website of NEST exam 2020 at nestexam.in.

They need to search for the NEST result 2020 link and click on the same.

After this, candidates need to enter their credentials to login for NEST result 2020.

They can submit the same and download the NEST result 2020 on the NEST 2020 website and take a print out for future reference.

NEST cut off 2020

After the NEST Result 2020 is out, the NEST cut off 2020 for students will be out. So, when they clear the NEST cut off 2020 percentage, candidates will be able to appear for further rounds for selection. There are various things on which the NEST cut off 2020 will depend, like difficulty level of the NEST exam 2020, maximum marks, and last year cut off, among other things.

