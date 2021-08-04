NEST 2021 Admit Card Out; See Step-by-step Guide To Download Hall Ticket

NEST 2021 Admit Card: The admit cards of the National Entrance Screening Test, NEST 2021 have been uploaded on the official website nestexam.in. The NEST 2021 is scheduled to be held on 14th August 2021. The examination will be held at various test centres across the country in 90 cities. The NEST 2021 examination is scheduled to be held in two shifts. Details of the shift will be mentioned on the hall ticket. Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to download their NEST admit card 2021.

NEST 2021: Important Dates

Admit Card has been released on 3rd August 2021

The last date to download admit card is 14th August 2021

The exam will be conducted on 14th August 2021

The exam will be held in two sessions, the first session will start from 9 am and will continue till 12.30 pm

The second session will start from 2.30 pm and will continue till 6 pm

Results will be released on 1st September 2021

NEST admit card download process

Registered candidates should go to the official website nestexam.in

The homepage will be opened, click on the link which reads 'Download Admit Card'

Enter the required credentials like user ID and password and click on submit option

Post submitting the NEST 2021 admit card will be displayed

Download the same and take its printout for future reference

Candidates are hereby informed that NEST 2021 call letter will not be sent to students by post.

Points to remember